Michelin airless and puncture-proof tires will start shipping in 2024 – Automotive

With hollow sides, tread supported by rubber-covered fiberglass sheets, the airless tire of the Michelin has already been tested and approved. The French company developed the UPTIS, acronym for Puncture Proof Single Tire System, which allows safe travel and no inconvenience for damage to the item. They will hit the market in 2024.

In addition to not flat, the tire has as another premise to reduce maintenance costs and cause less environmental impact, since it needs less raw material (rubber) to be produced. It is estimated to last three times longer than a conventional tire.

Tests

The prototype of the tire began to be developed by Michelin in 2017, thanks to a partnership with General Motors. Two years later, the first tests took place on the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle.

The company recently invited automotive youtubers to test an UPTIS-equipped e-Mini in Munich, Germany.

Feedback was positive. Gercollector assessed that the “comfort is incredible”. Already Mr. JWW considered the airless tires as “exactly the same as conventional” and that “can’t wait to see them in cars.”

Benefits