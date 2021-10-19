Michelin airless and puncture-proof tires will start shipping in 2024 – Automotive

With hollow sides, tread supported by rubber-covered fiberglass sheets, the airless tire of the Michelin has already been tested and approved. The French company developed the UPTIS, acronym for Puncture Proof Single Tire System, which allows safe travel and no inconvenience for damage to the item. They will hit the market in 2024.
In addition to not flat, the tire has as another premise to reduce maintenance costs and cause less environmental impact, since it needs less raw material (rubber) to be produced. It is estimated to last three times longer than a conventional tire.
Tests
The prototype of the tire began to be developed by Michelin in 2017, thanks to a partnership with General Motors. Two years later, the first tests took place on the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle.
The company recently invited automotive youtubers to test an UPTIS-equipped e-Mini in Munich, Germany.
Feedback was positive. Gercollector assessed that the “comfort is incredible”. Already Mr. JWW considered the airless tires as “exactly the same as conventional” and that “can’t wait to see them in cars.”
Benefits
- Drivers no longer need to worry about the impact of road conditions on their tires, because UPTIS eliminates the risk of losing control of the vehicle or having to stop on the side of the road with a flat tire.
- UPTIS increases efficiency for fleet owners by reducing the risks of vehicle downtime and eliminating tire-related maintenance needs (tyre pressure and inflation checks).
- Airless technology will dramatically reduce the number of tires that are scrapped because of punctures.