Microsoft is giving away an Xbox Series X, sneakers and controller to celebrate 20 years of Xbox

Through its official Twitter, Microsoft has confirmed that it will be giving away an Xbox Series X, a pair of sneakers and a controller for celebrate 20 years of Xbox.

According to the giant from Redmond, the draw will give a kit with an Xbox Series X, a shoe made in partnership with Adidas and a controller The Duke made in partnership with Hyperkin. The draw is valid only in regions where Xbox is present, that is, you can participate living in our dear Brazil.

To participate, just follow the Xbox official Twitter and retweet the publication below with the hashtag #XboxSweepstakes, and ready! You are already participating. Check out:

Three icons: @adidas, Xbox, and you. Follow & RT with #XboxSweepstakes for a chance to win this exclusive kit including the Xbox 20th Forum Tech shoe, the custom Xbox Series X, and the next-generation @Hyperkin duke Ends 10/23/21. Rules: https://t.co/0iKPYTlhJe | #Xbox20 pic.twitter.com/7ytiTAtqXM — Xbox (@Xbox) October 18, 2021

