Milton Cruz leaves Cotia to be Rogério Ceni’s assistant in São Paulo | São Paulo

An old acquaintance returned to work at CT da Barra Funda with the São Paulo professional team. Milton Cruz will be part of Rogério Ceni’s technical committee. Since last week, he is already in the team’s daily life.

During the Hernán Crespo era, Milton Cruz was responsible for the transition between base and professional, working in Cotia.

Now, Milton Cruz will be close to the soccer coordinator Muricy Ramalho and actively participating in the daily routine at CT da Barra Funda, as an assistant to the club.

In this return to São Paulo, Rogério Ceni brought assistants Charles Hembert and Nelson Simões, in addition to physical trainer Danilo Augusto.

The preparation of goalkeepers is left to Octavio Ohl, who already exercised the function during the passing of Hernán Crespo.

In addition to Crespo, Argentines Juan Branda (auxiliary), Alejandro Kohan (physical coach), Gustavo Satto (physical coach), Gustavo Nepote (goalkeeper coach) and Tobias Kohan (auxiliary) left São Paulo.

The next Tricolor work will be carried out this Wednesday morning, starting at 10 am (GMT), at the Barra Funda CT.