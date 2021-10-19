Minister opposes Bolsonaro and says he will keep more expensive electricity bills until April | Economy

Saulo Cruz/Ministry of Mines and Energy Bento Albuquerque stated that he will maintain a higher rate on the electricity bill until April

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, contradicted President Jair Bolsonaro and stated that he will keep the most expensive tariff flag on the electricity bill at least until April 2022. The information was given to journalist Carla Araújo, from the UOL

According to Albuquerque, it is necessary to wait for the volume of rain in the coming months to see if there is a possibility of changing the flag. This would be an alternative to hold the country’s water crisis.

Last week,

Bolsonaro said he will pressure Albuquerque to reduce the value of the electricity bill

In the next months. The president justified the return of the rainy season to return the energy tariff to normal.

However, the country is still going through the worst water crisis in 91 years and, according to the National Electric System Operator (ONS), there is a possibility of blackout in the coming months.

Bento Albuquerque pointed out that the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) is responsible for changing the tariff flag. The minister said he believes that the proposal should not be discussed among Aneel councilors either.

Currently, the flag practiced by the regulatory agency is that of water scarcity. The flag charges 50% more than the value charged by the level 2 red flag, the most expensive by Aneel.

The hydroelectric power plant reservoirs have been operating below capacity since the beginning of the year due to the low volume of rainfall in the country. In plants in the Southeast and Midwest, the power generation capacity is the lowest in 22 years, according to the ONS, last week.