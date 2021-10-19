Mixing AstraZeneca with RNA vaccine works even better, says research

A study published in the scientific journal The Lancet Regional Health this Sunday (17/10) proved that mixing AstraZeneca’s vaccine with RNA-based immunizers is beneficial to the patient and increases protection against the coronavirus.

Data from 700,000 people in Sweden who took the first dose of the British vaccine and the second, from Moderna or Pfizer, were analyzed. Umea University researchers followed the patients for about two and a half months after applying the booster.

Compared with unvaccinated people, participants who received the second dose of the Moderna formula had 79% lower risk of being infected with the coronavirus. Those who took Pfizer, 67% less. And those who took the two doses of AstraZeneca had 50% less chance of contracting the virus.

The researchers say that the mixture is interesting, even against the Delta variant, the most prevalent in the world and which is relatively resistant to existing immunizers.

In Brazil, the indication is that the first and second doses are applied with the same immunizing agent. For the booster, however, the recommendation is that the Pfizer vaccine be used, regardless of the manufacturer used in the previous vaccine schedule.

