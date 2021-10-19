Model debuts as teenager raped by stepfather · TV News

Model Júlia Byrro, 20, will make her debut as an actress in Verdades Secretas 2. In the novel by Walcyr Carrasco, the young woman will give life to Lara, a teenager who will be raped by her stepfather – played by Julio Machado. The first ten chapters of the serial will arrive this Wednesday (20) on Globoplay.

In the plot, Júlia will be the daughter of Maria Luisa Mendonça’s character, who will suffer from her husband’s aggressions. The newcomer’s character will appear in the second chapter, and from the third onwards, she will start prostituting herself. Lara will also be Angel’s (Camila Queiroz) rival, according to an interview by Amora Mautner published in the newspaper O Globo this Monday (18th).

Amora, artistic director of the continuation of Carrasco’s plot, was full of praise for the newcomer. “She has a color that Brazil hasn’t seen yet. It’s a mixture of Brooke Shields and Malu Mader. The energy is nymphet with freedom,” he said. “She’s our big release. It’s coming slowly,” he added.

With 50 chapters and indicative rating for people over 18, the plot will have 67 sex scenes, according to the column by Patrícia Kogut, from O Globo newspaper. When aired on open TV, the soap opera will gain a lighter version, as anticipated by TV news.

The releases on Globoplay will be made every ten episodes, be made available every two weeks on the platform. The next chapters will arrive on November 3rd and 17th and on December 1st and 15th.

Despite the amount of hot sequences, Amora said the scenes received a care and a feminine look. “We tell sex in many ways. Not just with kisses and hugs. We show it in the light, in the scenography. In art direction, in the soundtrack, in dance,” said the artistic director in an interview with Fantástico on Sunday ( 17).

The author said that the sequel to the 2015 soap opera will be anchored in the murder of Alex, played by Rodrigo Lombardi. “It’s a new story with new themes and, at the same time, anchored in the first one. What is it anchored in? Alex’s death or not,” said Carrasco. “That’s the secret truth! And also [é ancorada] on the money he left. The struggle for the inheritance”, completed the novelist.

See Júlia Byrro’s publication behind the scenes of the telenovela:

Angel’s return

In the plot of Secret Truths 2, Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) is certain that it was Angel who killed her father. She will be determined to frame the rival and will assign a detective to investigate her. The boy played by Romulo Estrela will infiltrate the modeling agency, but will develop a torrid relationship with the two.

Angel, on the other hand, will start the serial on the worst. After her husband, Guilherme (Gabriel Leone), dies in a mysterious car accident, the young woman will need to return to prostitution to save the life of her young son, who will be diagnosed with leukemia.

“She goes back to the pink book because she’s broke and her son has leukemia. But that’s where her duality comes in. And we end up discovering where her pleasure is in it. She likes the power too. The power she has over men,” reported Camila Queiroz to Fantástico.