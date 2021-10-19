Moraes gives PF another 60 days to investigate the disclosure of a confidential investigation by Bolsonaro | Policy

The Minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes extended for another 60 days the investigations into the leak of classified Federal Police documents by President Jair Bolsonaro. The request for extra time was made by the Federal Police.

On August 4, Bolsonaro disclosed on social networks the full text of an investigation by the PF that investigates an alleged attack on the internal system of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) in 2018 – and which, according to the court itself, did not pose any risk to the elections.

At the time, Minister Alexandre de Moraes ordered the opening of the investigation to investigate the leak. The decision was based on a request made by the TSE.

Upon requesting an extension, the PF informed the Supreme Court that it still needed to comply with pending procedures. The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) expressed itself in the case to agree to a longer period for investigations.

In the video below, recall Moraes’ decision that led to the opening of the investigation:

Alexandre de Moraes determines that Bolsonaro be investigated for leaking a secret investigation by the PF

TV Globo found that the Pocket Member of Parliament Filipe Barros (PSL-PR) and the PF delegate Victor Neves Feitosa Campos, who are included in the investigation as investigated, have already given statements about the alleged leak.

Bolsonaro and Filipe Barros released, in a social media broadcast in August, the contents of the inquiry into an alleged attack on the TSE’s systems. The information from the investigation was distorted by the pair and treated as definitive, even without the conclusion of the investigation by the police.

Afterwards, Jair Bolsonaro published the complete investigation on a social network, which until then had been confidential.

Hours after the broadcast, the TSE released a response to clarify that improper access to the court’s systems did not pose any risk to the integrity of the 2018 elections.

This is because, explained the court, the source code of the programs used undergoes successive checks and tests, able to identify any alteration or manipulation and that nothing unusual has occurred.

By law, public servants have an obligation to protect sensitive information.

In addition to opening the investigation, Moraes determined in August: