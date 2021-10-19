More than 40 people receive newborn vaccine instead of Pfizer in ES

Photo: Disclosure





More than 40 people received the wrong immunizing agent when they went to take the second dose of Pfizer, a vaccine against covid-19, last Saturday (16), in Fundão.

In total, 41 people received doses of the pentavalent vaccine, used in newborns. In a statement, the city hall clarified that the fact was immediately communicated to the State Health Surveillance, followed by active search and guidelines according to the protocol of the State and the Ministry of Health.

All who received the pentavalent vaccine were notified between days 16, 17 and 18 and are being monitored by the Municipal Epidemiological Surveillance. So far, there has been no record of complications, according to information from the city hall.

Read too: ES receives more than 170,000 doses of vaccine from Pfizer this Tuesday

The coordination of the State Immunization Program informed that the municipality of Fundão notified an immunization error with a change of immunizing agent and clarified that the municipality was instructed to monitor the clinical condition of those involved in the process, for a period of 30 days, providing all necessary assistance .

According to the city, after investigation and verification of notifications, this Monday (18), the State Department of Health (Sesa) authorized the start of the application of the Pfizer vaccine.

The Municipal Health Department is internally investigating the case for the appropriate administrative measures.

Read also: Serra and Viana have unscheduled vaccinations against covid-19 this week