Moscow City Hall Orders Isolation of Unvaccinated Elderly People Amid New Covid-19 Outbreak | World

The City of Moscow ordered, on Tuesday (19), the isolation of elderly people not vaccinated against Covid-19 for four months amid the emergence of a new outbreak of the disease in Russia.

In just the last 24 hours, 1,015 deaths from complications caused by the coronavirus were confirmed – a new daily record -, which raised the total number of victims of the pandemic in the country to more than 225,000 — by far the largest in Europe.

“The number of people hospitalized with severe cases of the disease is increasing every day,” the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said in a statement.

the measure of isolation for those who did not get vaccinated accompanies the announcement that the Russian government has been working on creating a mega-holiday for people to avoid going to the workplace, increasing the transmission of the virus (read later in this article).

Russia has been struggling to convince the population to get vaccinated, and so far, only 31% of adults are fully immunized, and even with the high number of infected people and deaths, the Russian government avoids adopting restrictive measures.

Mega Holiday against Covid

Amid daily records of Covid-19 deaths, the Russian government plans to close down workplaces for a week to try to stem the rise of the new coronavirus.

Now, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova wants the days between October 30th and November 7th to be considered non-useful, to combat the increase in infections.

The Russian government has adopted similar measures on other occasions, but it has ruled out a new national blockade because what was done at the beginning of the pandemic has strongly affected the economy and also the popularity of President Vladimir Putin.

The Klemlin also repeated the call to the population to be immunized. “A more responsible position is needed by all citizens,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “Now each of us must show responsibility and be vaccinated.”

Lack of beds in hospitals

Amid rising deaths, Russia’s Ministry of Health last week urged retired vaccinated doctors to return to hospitals to help fight the new wave of the virus.

Andrei Klychkov, governor of the Orlovsky region (32 miles south of Moscow), told the RIA news agency that the region is without beds.

As deaths escalated, even rocket tests to preserve oxygen for Covid-19 patients have been suspended.

Russia boasted that it was the first country in the world to authorize a Covid-19 vaccine in August 2020, even though it was only tested on a few dozen people at the time.

The immunizer was proudly named Sputnik V, in reference to the world’s first satellite, to emphasize the country’s scientific achievements.

What vaccine is this? Sputnik V

But the government has not been able to convince the population to take the immunizing agent (and three other vaccines that have already been developed in the country).

Authorities have opened vaccination centers in shopping centers and elsewhere and have tried to encourage Russians with lotteries, bonuses and even ice cream. (see the video below), but all efforts failed.