MRV’s sales totaled R$ 2 billion in the 3rd quarter, up 2.4%

The company announced on Monday that the volume of launches by the real estate conglomerate from July to September totaled 2.08 billion reais, up 0.5% over a year earlier.

Considering only the result of the main MRV division, the company found a drop of 10.2%, to 1.65 billion reais. However, the launches of the Luggo project management unit, of 390 million reais, offset the drop in total.

“With this, the company could be more selective in launchings and wait for the announcement of changes to the Casa Verde e Amarela program to launch certain products that would benefit from these changes,” said the company in an operational preview referring to the federal housing program.

Total sales in the quarter totaled 2.014 billion reais in the quarter, up 2.4% year-on-year, driven by AHS, a unit in the United States, whose sales soared 70.4%.

Considering only the main MRV unit, sales fell 30.8% to 1.354 billion reais, in line with the weaker performance of the sector ever reported by other companies that released their third quarter operating data, such as Cyrela and Eztec.

“Our decision to further diversify geographically and business is paying off,” MRV co-chair Rafael Menin told Reuters.

The executive stated that the company must have its margins under pressure in Brazil for a few months, given the high prices of raw materials, which is not being immediately passed on to customers. But he estimated that he does not see additional cost pressure in the coming quarters.

For the AHS division, MRV’s perspective is to be able to record revenues from four projects, which correspond to 184 million dollars in general sales value (PSV) in this fourth quarter and first quarter of 2022.

According to Menin, the company will continue to expand its business to middle-income customers and in the US, until it has a more diversified revenue composition.

“In 5 years, 50% of the revenue will be outside Brazil,” he said.

(With Reuters)

See document: