Multishow 2021 Award: Anitta leads, and Luísa Sonza, Luan Santana and Marina Sena stand out — check out the nominees!

The big night of Brazilian music is coming! The complete list of nominees to the “Multishow 2021 Award” was released this Monday (18). Dilsinho, Esse Menino and Foquinha announced their names live on Multishow, during a special edition of “TVZ”. Who came out ahead was Anitta, which is in contention in five categories.

The girl from Rio was nominated for “Singer of the Year”, “Performance of the Year”, as well as “Music of the Year” and “TVZ Clip of the Year” for “Girl from Rio”, and again in the “TVZ Clip of the Year” category. Year” for the hit “Turbo Mode”. Luisa Sonza comes right up next, in the running for four statuettes – including two from “TVZ Clip of the Year” for the tracks “Turbo Mode” and “Attention”, as well as “Singer of the Year” and “Performance of the Year”.

Marina Sena, who competes for the “Try it out” award, was also one of the highlights. In total, she is also in contention in four award categories – three of them only in the “Superjury”: “Revelation of the Year”, “Song of the Year” and “Album of the Year”. After popping up on the charts thanks to their hits, Israel & Rodolff, and João Gomes were nominated three times, the same number of nominations as the veteran Luan Santana. Voting with all nominees is now open on Multishow website and runs until December 4th.

The “Multishow 2021 Award” will take place on December 8, 2021, in Rio de Janeiro. Tata Werneck and Iza will repeat the dose and will be presenters of the award once more. Last year, the duo was accompanied by the late Paulo Gustavo, who left us in May this year after an uphill battle against Covid-19. The ceremony will also pay homage to the comedian, who made history in the national comedy and for so many times shone on that stage.

Check out the full list of nominees:

singer of the year

Dilsinho

emicide

Rust

Gusttavo Lima

Luan Santana

singer of the year

Anitta

Ivete Sangalo

IZA

Luisa Sonza

Marília Mendonça

Song of the Year

Cherry Lipstick – Israel & Rodolfo

Girl From Rio – Anitta

Brunette – Luan Santana

Calm down – Marisa Monte

Ghetto – IZA

hit of the year

Cherry Lipstick – Israel & Rodolfo

Baby Meets Me – Matheus Fernandes and Dilsinho

Leave the Wave – Dennis, Ludmilla and Shaman

My Piece of Sin – João Gomes

Gin Type – Kevin the Chris

Group of the Year

Gilsons

Less is More group

lake

The Barons of Pisadinha

naughty smile

Double of the Year

Ana Vitoria

Henrique & Juliano

Israel & Rodolff

Jorge e Mateus

Ze Neto and Cristiano

try it

João Gomes

L7nnon

Marina Sena

Matheus Fernandes

Joe Cowboy

Performance of the Year

Anitta

Gusttavo Lima

Ivete Sangalo

Luisa Sonza

Pablo Vittar

TVZ Clip of the Year

Luan Santana – Morena

Anitta – Girl From Rio

Pedro Sampaio feat Luísa Sonza – Attention

Ludmilla – Queen of the Favela

Luísa Sonza, Pabllo Vittar, Anitta – Turbo Mode

SUPERJURIY CATEGORIES

Revelation of the Year

jadsa

João Gomes

Marina Sena

Song of the Year

Crash – Juçara Marçal

Touch Me – Marina Sena

Lay’s Dream – Tuyo part. Luccas Carlos

Album of the Year

First class – Marina Sena

Delta Estácio Blues – Juçara Marçal

Glass Eye – Jadsa

To vote for your favorites for the award, Click here.