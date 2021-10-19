Multishow 2021 Award: Anitta leads, and Luísa Sonza, Luan Santana and Marina Sena stand out — check out the nominees!

The big night of Brazilian music is coming! The complete list of nominees to the “Multishow 2021 Award” was released this Monday (18). Dilsinho, Esse Menino and Foquinha announced their names live on Multishow, during a special edition of “TVZ”. Who came out ahead was Anitta, which is in contention in five categories.
The girl from Rio was nominated for “Singer of the Year”, “Performance of the Year”, as well as “Music of the Year” and “TVZ Clip of the Year” for “Girl from Rio”, and again in the “TVZ Clip of the Year” category. Year” for the hit “Turbo Mode”. Luisa Sonza comes right up next, in the running for four statuettes – including two from “TVZ Clip of the Year” for the tracks “Turbo Mode” and “Attention”, as well as “Singer of the Year” and “Performance of the Year”.
Marina Sena, who competes for the “Try it out” award, was also one of the highlights. In total, she is also in contention in four award categories – three of them only in the “Superjury”: “Revelation of the Year”, “Song of the Year” and “Album of the Year”. After popping up on the charts thanks to their hits, Israel & Rodolff, and João Gomes were nominated three times, the same number of nominations as the veteran Luan Santana. Voting with all nominees is now open on Multishow website and runs until December 4th.
The “Multishow 2021 Award” will take place on December 8, 2021, in Rio de Janeiro. Tata Werneck and Iza will repeat the dose and will be presenters of the award once more. Last year, the duo was accompanied by the late Paulo Gustavo, who left us in May this year after an uphill battle against Covid-19. The ceremony will also pay homage to the comedian, who made history in the national comedy and for so many times shone on that stage.
Check out the full list of nominees:
singer of the year
Dilsinho
emicide
Rust
Gusttavo Lima
Luan Santana
singer of the year
Anitta
Ivete Sangalo
IZA
Luisa Sonza
Marília Mendonça
Song of the Year
Cherry Lipstick – Israel & Rodolfo
Girl From Rio – Anitta
Brunette – Luan Santana
Calm down – Marisa Monte
Ghetto – IZA
hit of the year
Cherry Lipstick – Israel & Rodolfo
Baby Meets Me – Matheus Fernandes and Dilsinho
Leave the Wave – Dennis, Ludmilla and Shaman
My Piece of Sin – João Gomes
Gin Type – Kevin the Chris
Group of the Year
Gilsons
Less is More group
lake
The Barons of Pisadinha
naughty smile
Double of the Year
Ana Vitoria
Henrique & Juliano
Israel & Rodolff
Jorge e Mateus
Ze Neto and Cristiano
try it
João Gomes
L7nnon
Marina Sena
Matheus Fernandes
Joe Cowboy
Performance of the Year
Anitta
Gusttavo Lima
Ivete Sangalo
Luisa Sonza
Pablo Vittar
TVZ Clip of the Year
Luan Santana – Morena
Anitta – Girl From Rio
Pedro Sampaio feat Luísa Sonza – Attention
Ludmilla – Queen of the Favela
Luísa Sonza, Pabllo Vittar, Anitta – Turbo Mode
SUPERJURIY CATEGORIES
Revelation of the Year
jadsa
João Gomes
Marina Sena
Song of the Year
Crash – Juçara Marçal
Touch Me – Marina Sena
Lay’s Dream – Tuyo part. Luccas Carlos
Album of the Year
First class – Marina Sena
Delta Estácio Blues – Juçara Marçal
Glass Eye – Jadsa
To vote for your favorites for the award, Click here.