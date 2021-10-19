Multishow 2021 Award: Meet and vote for the nominees for Singer of the Year! | 2021 Multishow Award

Anitta , Ivete Sangalo , Iza , Luisa Sonza and Marília Mendonça : these are the ones indicated to singer of the year at the Multishow 2021 Award!

2 of 7 Singer of the Year 2021 — Photo: Multishow

They have everything! The names of the five Singer of the Year nominees have just been revealed. Are you prepared to vote a lot? The dispute will be very fierce!

Multishow 2021 Award: Vote for Singer of the Year

Learn more about the nominees:

3 of 7 ANITTA — Photo: DISCLOSURE

The singer is in contention once again! The diva launched many national and international partnerships and numerous hits in 2021, as the youngest ‘faking love‘ and success ‘girl from river‘. Does she take another trophy home?

4 of 7 IVETE SANGALO — Photo: DISCLOSURE

Veveta brilliantly presented the last season of good live music and is looking for another trophy from the Multishow Award. Collector of nominations over the years, she is counting on you for another victory!

5 of 7 IZA — Photo: DISCLOSURE

The empress, in addition to presenting this year’s award alongside Tatá Werneck, will also be running for a category! Iza owns the hits’Ghetto‘ and ‘my talisman‘ and always delivers EVERYTHING in his performances. Good luck, Iza!

6 of 7 LUÍSA SONZA & 6LACK – VIP — Photo: Publicity

The braba named this year! Luísa released the incredible album ‘sweet 22‘ where we could learn a little more about its history. She rocks the performances and comes with everything in the contest for Singer of the Year!

7 of 7 MARÍLIA MENDONÇA — Photo: DISCLOSURE

The boss is there looking for another trophy! She has been touching our hearts with her hits for many years ‘Sidewalk change‘,’Unfaithful‘,’I know by heart‘ and many others. Good luck once again!

The finalists were chosen by the Academia Prêmio Multishow, a team formed by around 500 names linked to the music industry. The Multishow Award takes place on December 8, in Rio de Janeiro, under the command of IZA and Tatá Werneck. Imagine a world of music.