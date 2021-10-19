MY GOD! Xbox will unveil BIG ADS this week!

What will Xbox reveal?!

According to the insider Tom Henderson, known for revealing reliable information about Battlefield and other games, the Xbox will reveal big ads this week!

Unfortunately, Tom Henderson hasn’t said what “big announcements” Xbox is expected to unveil this week, but something big is to come. Henderson also commented that 343 Industries is likely to reveal some of the Halo Infinite story mode coming soon, without commenting a date. Check out what he said:

Hearing that there are some “big announcements” coming from Xbox this week, but also heard from a separate person that there’s a campaign showcase for #HaloInfinite is “coming soon”. pic.twitter.com/6N2uWQPtNs — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) October 18, 2021

“I’ve heard that there are some ‘big announcements’ coming from Xbox this week, but I’ve also heard from someone else that 343 Industries will be revealing something related to the Halo Infinite campaign ‘soon’.” he said.

It is worth remembering that great information about the Xbox is already out there. Rumor has it that Microsoft has acquired a new IP, and it will be unveiled as an Xbox exclusive soon, or as other more “absurd” things like Microsoft’s takeover of Take-Two. Or it could be something “simpler”, like the unveiling of new backwards compatibility games.

