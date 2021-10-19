“My pain is not mimimi”: Covid victims and their families bring stories of suffering to the CPI

by Pedro Fonseca

(Reuters) – Covid-19 victims and people who have lost family members to the coronavirus told stories of pain and suffering in testimony this Monday to the Senate CPI, which is investigating the federal government’s failures to fight the pandemic, recalling some of the 603,282 people who died in Brazil due to the disease.

“Our pain is not mimimi, it is not normal, we are not clowns”, said, moved, taxi driver Márcio Antônio Silva, who lost his 25-year-old son to Covid-19 in April of last year.

He was known for replacing crosses in the sands of Copacabana beaches, in Rio de Janeiro, which had been knocked down by a person who tried to destroy an act organized by the NGO Rio de Paz in honor of the victims of the disease.

Silva demanded an apology from President Jair Bolsonaro to the victims and their families, and quoted phrases said by Bolsonaro downplaying their suffering, such as when the president said that people had to stop “freshness” and “mimimi” and when the president replied “so what?” when asked about the number of deaths by Covid in Brazil.

“I think we deserved an apology from the highest authority in the country, because it’s not a political issue, whether it’s from one party or another, we’re talking about lives,” he said, after recounting in detail the last moments with the son in a hospital in Rio de Janeiro.

Kátia dos Santos lost her father and mother to Covid in March of this year, and she regretted that both were unable to get the vaccine in time because there were not enough doses in Brazil. In the case of the mother, she was still treated at the hospital with the so-called “Covid kit” made up of several drugs that are ineffective against the disease, but defended by Bolsonaro and by supporters of the president as a way to treat the disease.

“In fact, the government’s work was lacking, which should be more serious, to deal more seriously with this whole pandemic that we have been through and are still going through here in Brazil,” she said. “When we see a President of the Republic imitating a person with shortness of breath, that for us is very painful. If he had any idea of ​​the harm he does to the nation, in addition to all the harm he’s ever done, he wouldn’t do it.”

The family members’ reports were part of one of the last meetings of the CPI, which is now moving towards its conclusion. The final report is expected to be read on Wednesday, with a vote scheduled for next week.

The commission’s rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), said last week that his report will call for the indictment of Bolsonaro and other authorities for various crimes.

In addition to indictments, the rapporteur will suggest the granting of a pension to pandemic orphans who are up to 21 years of age, up to one minimum wage and considering family income. [L1N2RB2PG]

In response to critics who called Covid’s CPI a “circus”, the committee’s chairman, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), said that Monday’s testimonies showed the importance of the senators’ work to bring justice to the victims of the disease. and their family members.

“All those senators who ranted, people on the internet ranting that this was a circus, look at the clowns here! But these clowns are crying, these clowns are moved, outraged at the loss they had. These clowns are here today in a circus of horrors that was not made by us”, he said.

“It has a name, a surname, and there are people who will be indicted and will pay for the crimes they committed,” he said.

