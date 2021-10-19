nails can reveal health problems

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – Nail lengthening, gel enamelling, false and decorated nails. When it comes to fingertip aesthetics, there are several options in the beauty market. However, in addition to protecting the ends of the fingers, human nails also signal health problems. Changes in their appearance can be manifestations of dermatological or systemic diseases and, therefore, deserve attention, according to specialists.

“Nails are structures that are constantly growing, which demands a certain amount of energy from the body. So, medications, surgeries, vitamin deficiencies and certain diseases, which affect the organism as a whole, also alter the formation of the nail plates [unhas]”, explains Maria Gabriela Belerique, dermatologist at the Santa Tereza Hospital Medical Center.

Such changes give hints of what may be happening to our body, according to the doctor. White nails or nails with white spots can be related to dryness and weakening and can be caused by excessive use of nail polish, for example.

Part of the nail changes can be a result of being associated with the manicure. “White spots are mainly due to some trauma when removing the cuticle or during the manicure”, says Belerique.

“Depending on the type of white spot, it can be associated with nail fungus, cirrhosis, heart failure, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, chemotherapy patients, among others”, adds Rafaella Caruso, a dermatologist at Hospital Santa Catarina.

Yellow nails can be related to a systemic disease called Yellow Nail Syndrome. According to Caruso, in it, the patient presents, in addition to the characteristic color of the nails, pleural effusion (water in the lung) and lymphedema (accumulation of lymphatic fluid in the tissues causing swelling). Some types of fungus can also turn your nails yellow.

Green nails, in turn, are a sign of infection caused by a bacterium called Pseudomonas, explains the doctor from Santa Catarina.

A blue or purplish color may indicate poor blood circulation (cyanosis). “We can also talk about trauma, when it hits somewhere, and some diseases, such as endocarditis and collagenosis, which cause vascular alterations”, says Maria Gabriela Belerique.

Psoriasis is a dermatological condition that also has reflexes on the nails. Reddish or salmon-colored spots and so-called “pitting”, small holes in the nails, can be caused by the disease.

“Some cardiac and pulmonary conditions change both the shape of the nail and the shape of the fingertip. It’s what we call clubbing, in which the finger becomes fatter and the nail more curved”, explains the dermatologist from Hospital Santa Tereza. In this situation, the fingertips resemble drum sticks.

According to Thais Yasuda, a dermatologist at Hospital Edmundo Vasconcelos, changes in the thyroid are also manifested in the nails. Signs of hyperthyroidism in the nails include dark spots, detachment (onycholysis), whitening, rapid growth, and koilonychia (spoon-shaped nails).

Hypothyroidism, on the other hand, can cause the nails to weaken, detach, whitish and become more fragile, adds Yasuda.

“In addition to hyperthyroidism, koilonychia, this spoon-shaped, concave nail, is also very common in iron-deficiency anemia, that is, with iron deficiency,” says the dermatologist.

Covid-19 can change nails Despite being more recent, the dermatologist at Hospital Edmundo Vasconcelos, Thais Yasuda, reports having noticed two main changes in nails in patients after Covid-19.

According to the doctor, the first one is more common and also found in other infections, called Beau’s line. It is characterized by the appearance of transverse grooves, that is, horizontal “sunken” lines in the nails.

“The nail temporarily interrupts its growth and there is a small hole in it, as if it were a channel”, he explains. According to Yasuda, in addition to Covid-19, lung infections, antibiotic medications and malnutrition also cause these lines in the nails.

Another slightly more specific alteration, according to the dermatologist, is called red half moon, a reddish rounded band on top of the lunula, which is a white area at the base of the nail, close to the cuticle.

“It is something rare, does not pose any danger and usually appears a few weeks after being infected by the coronavirus. In one to four weeks, it also disappears on its own, without having to do anything,” says Yasuda. The possible cause is damage to the blood vessels associated with the virus and the body’s immune response, causing a discoloration that gives this reddish appearance.

Knowing how to identify that something is different in the nails can be essential for the diagnosis of diseases. “We always advise looking for the dermatologist, both to guide the treatment and to investigate the cause”, recommends the doctor.

Nail changes and possible causes/associations:

Whitish nails or with white spots:

– Excessive use of nail polish and/or nail polish remover

-Mycoses

-Cirrhosis

-Cardiac insufficiency

-Diabetes

-Chronic kidney disease

-Hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism

-Iron or vitamin deficiency

Yellowed nails:

-Use of nail polish for long periods

-Changes in the liver

-Fungi

-Yellow nail syndrome (disease that accompanies obstruction in the lymphatic system and water in the lung)

-Chronic bronchitis

Bluish or purplish nails:

– Trauma (beats)

-Poor blood oxygenation (cyanosis)

-Endocarditis

– Collagenosis (autoimmune diseases that affect connective tissue)

Red/pink spots on the nails:

-Psoriasis

-Red “half moon” may appear in post-Covid-19 patients

Melanonychia/dark or brown spots on the nails:

-Hypothyroidism

-Addison’s disease (malfunction of the adrenal glands)

-Use of anticancer drugs (eg, cancer treatment)

– Cushing’s syndrome (high concentration of cortisol in the blood)

Coilonychia/nail with “spoon shape”:

-Iron deficiency (iron deficiency anemia)

Small depressions/holes in the nails (pitting):

-Psoriasis

-Alopecia areata (disease that causes hair loss)

Cracked or brittle nails:

-Hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism

-Anemias

-Malnutrition or lack of vitamins

Important: the dermatologist is the professional who will identify whether changes in the nails should be a cause for concern. When you notice any changes, seek a doctor

What should healthy nails look like?

-Pink and uniform color

-No white or other color spots

-No detachments or downgrades

-No scaling or surface irregularities

Tips for nail care:

-Moisturize your nails (with regular moisturizer)

-Use gloves to handle cleaning products

-Avoid aggressive manicure

-Always use your own or disposable manicure kit

-Avoid very long nails

-Let the nails “breathe” (without nail polish and without wearing socks/shoes for a long time)

-Have a healthy eating

