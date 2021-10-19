Nana Gouvea asks for help to understand what Pix is

Nana Gouvea, 46, asked her followers on social media to help her understand what Pix is ​​— an instant payments system patented by the Central Bank of Brazil, which is not available in the United States. The model and actress also revealed that many men ask to pay their OnlyFans account for this method to “cheat” their women.

“Guys, explain to me what this Pix guy is? What there are of people wanting to sign OnlyFans with that is unbelievable. Doesn’t exist here in the US. Worse? They confess that it’s to hide from their wives that they’re signing. man and his tricks to deceive woman. Sir! I don’t even know what to think,” she wrote on Twitter, sharing the same message on Stories.

In the responses, many tried to explain how the payment system works. “In Brazil, there is no anonymous bank transfer. Pix enters the bank statement like any other transfer, and the depositor is identified for the recipient”, commented one of them.

“It’s an instant transfer and no fees. Really, for this kind of thing, oddly enough, Brazil is one of the (if not the most) advanced countries in the world, for a key you transfer free of charge and literally fall, at the time, but the record is in the account history,” said another.