Netflix surfs the hit ‘Round 6’ and bets on a new South Korean series; meet – Zoeira

THE Netflix sights on the series “My Name” to replace the phenomenon of “Round 6“. The streaming service seeks to embark on this unexpected success with a similar formula: production of South Korean origin and a script with doses of suspense and action. The new bet has eight episodes and is already available on the platform.

The production, while visually exquisite, lacks the pop appeal of “Round 6”: no “chips, 1, 2, 3” or the costume that, in a post-pandemic world, could be used as a carnival costume. .

Still, there are many attributes of “My Name” that put the series in the spotlight within the catalog and justify the rapid rise to the top 10 of the service (read the story below)

Watch the trailer:

what is the story of the series

At the center of the story, we follow Ji-woo (Han So-hee), a young woman who is bullied at school and who always needs to be escorted by police and security because of the disappearance of her mobster father, Dong-hoon (Yoon Kyung-ho) .

From there, “My Name” will place the viewer within your routine that doesn’t seem to move forward. He lives waiting for news from his father.

Read too

And this is where the series shows what it came from: it kills Dong-hoon mercilessly, with his daughter unable to help him, kicking off the character’s quest for revenge. It’s a visual and narrative climb that should captivate even those who liked Round 6 but hadn’t tried other Korean productions like A Vilã or Tempo de Caça.

“My Name” also brings doses of suspense and action

In the course of this story, with a police tone, but with doses of suspense and action, it becomes evident what makes it so interesting to the point of being called around the “replacement of Round 6”. Starting with the clever script by Kim Ba-da, who, despite embracing the novelty of the thing, knows how to put twists and turns in a natural way within this story.

After all, there is no exaggeration in the amount of changes in pace or direction of the story. It all ends up sounding like it’s really part of that Ji-woo world. The plot doesn’t stand still, with Ba-da’s story bringing changes that make sense and setting the characters in motion. “In My Name”, nothing is static. Everything changes.

A lot of that naturalness also comes from the cast, especially from Han So-hee (from The World of the Married series). The actress manages to deliver a performance on screen that brings not only the necessary physical layout of the character, but also a dramatic arc that goes far beyond what was expected. There is a transformation in his look, attitude and gestures.

Round 6 success opens doors for Korean productions

It’s not new that Netflix has its eye on series and movies coming from South Korea. There are several melodramatic series, called k-dramas, which can be found in the streaming giant’s catalogue, such as Landing in Love, A Love so Beautiful, Love Alarm, Catwalk of Dreams and Crazy for each other.

read more

In cinema, Netflix has been investing for some years. Starting with the costume Okja, by the oscarizado Bong Joon-ho (Parasite); the zombie movie #Alive, which shows a young man in his apartment trying to survive the zombie apocalypse in South Korea; horror with sci-fi touches The Connection; and the Hunting Time action dystopia.

With the good numbers of Round 6, as well as the interesting performance of My Name, this investment in South Korean stories should gain a boost – and, who knows, follow the boom of South Korea in theaters, beyond borders. digital from Netflix, with movies like Parasite, Zombie Invasion, The Host, among others.