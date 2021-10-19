Neto de Jairzinho dreams of being a player and already plays in Botafogo’s futsal

O Botafogo there is in futsal a young athlete with the DNA of an ace. Jair Ventura Neto, 12 years old, grandson of Jairzinho and nephew of coach Jair Ventura, is a Glorioso athlete in the modality and reconciles with field football for the America’s under-12 team. The story was told by the UOL website.

The boy has been playing futsal since he was six years old and combines the practice of the sport with his studies. Jair Neto is the son of Jana, daughter of Jairzinho and a former jiu-jitsu athlete and footvolley coach, and André, who worked in the sixth division of German football in 2002.

– It’s an honor for me [vestir a camisa de Botafogo e America], and it’s special to defend Botafogo – said Jair Neto, who revealed that he accompanied Glorioso when Jair Ventura coached the club:

– When I can’t see the games live, I see the reruns. At the time my uncle trained Botafogo, I went to practically everyone [os jogos] and he insisted on taking the field with the players (laughs).

The boy’s grandfather and idol of Botafogo and the Brazilian team, Jairzinho praised the young athlete.

– He’s excited, which is normal for his age. It wants its space within football. He is a very disciplined boy, aware of the position in which he works, knows how to develop very well. He plays as a midfielder, centralizing the midfield. He is very dedicated, with tactical discipline – he praised the 70 World Cup Hurricane.