New 14″ and 16″ MacBooks Pro have HDMI, MagSafe, M1 Pro/Max and… notch! – MacMagazine

After much waiting, they are finally among us: yes, ladies and gentlemen, the new MacBooks Pro are already among us — with many, many new features, starting with the new models: in addition to the traditional ones 16 inches, we have a model of 14 inches replacing the previous one, of 13″. More precisely, the new models are 16.2″ and 14.2″.

The design is also completely changed. The aluminum chassis unibody hasn’t changed radically, but the device has a slightly plumper body and more pronounced feet, with up to 50% more air circulating through the underside of the device.

And, as predicted (and so requested), Apple has added more ports to the new generation of computers. Here we have three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI, an SD card reader, and the MagSafe return — now called MagSafe 3, but still used to charge your machine (more quickly) via a magnetic connector. It’s still possible to charge via Thunderbolt, too. Ah, the headphone output also remains!

The screen of devices has also been radically changed. Its edges are now minimal (3.5mm) and — yes! — the MacBook Pro has a cutout (notch) to call your own. The displays are Liquid Retina XDR, Mini LED, and bring the much-requested ProMotion technology: the panels can dynamically change the refresh rate up to 120Hz, saving battery and giving a much smoother experience for users. The screen resolution has also increased, with higher pixel density compared to the previous generation. And the brightness is unmatched, with 1,000 nits sustained and 1600 nits of maximum brightness.

Still on top, the notch it has — blow the trumpets — a FaceTime HD camera with 1080p capture and a four-element lens, with a larger aperture and twice the performance in low-light scenarios. It’s the best camera ever put on a Mac, according to Apple (which isn’t a big deal, let’s face it).

Going down to the keyboard, we see that it is now housed in a completely black panel. And yes: the Touch Bar is officially dead — in its place we have the back of the function keys, this time with the same height as the rest of the keyboard buttons. The Touch ID remains, of course, in the upper right corner.

In terms of audio, we have three microphones with studio quality and noise reduced by 60%. There are six speakers (two tweeters and four woofers) with 80% better bass and Spatial Audio support.

The performance, of course, is jaw-dropping (according to Apple, of course). The new MacBooks Pro will be equipped with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, and Apple has promised twice the performance on the new 16-inch model compared to the previous machine with Intel Core i9. The graphics are 2.5x better (on M1 Pro) or 4x better (on M1 Max). SSDs are also much faster, with read speeds of up to 7.4GB/s, and unified memory can reach 64GB.

Even with all the disclosed power, the battery of the new models is also impressive: the 14-inch MacBook Pro will last up to 17 hours in video playback, while the 16″ will last for 21 hours. Both models will support quick recharge via MagSafe.

The new MacBook Pros will be sold in silver and space gray versions, with pre-orders starting today in select countries and sales next week. The 14-inch model will start at $2,000, while the 16-inch model will start at $2,500. The current 13-inch MacBook Pro will remain in line, with prices unchanged.

Wow, huh?

These new releases from Apple arrive in Brazil for a very high price and, for many, the new features are way above the need for use.

