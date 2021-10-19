New BMW 3 Series will be electric with more than 700 km of autonomy

The current generation of the BMW 3 Series has been in production since the end of 2018 and hasn’t even been restyled yet, yet there’s talk about the next generation. The current model will have an all-electric variant adapted on the CLAR platform, but the new model will be different, arriving in 2025 with the architecture made especially for electric vehicles from the BMW Group.

According to the magazine Autocar, BMW will inaugurate the Neue Klasse platform with an all-electric 3 Series, known internally as the “NK1”. It will not retire combustion-engine variants, as the next-generation sedan will still have gasoline and diesel engines, allowing the Bavarian brand to serve all customers while not making the complete switch to electric.



Developed from the ground up as an electric car, the Series 3 EV will have a larger wheelbase and a flat floor, making the interior significantly more spacious than the combustion model. It is being created to use a single engine and rear-wheel drive, as well as an xDrive variant with twin engines and all-wheel drive.

Apparently, it will have a design thought to take advantage of the electrification, which must be translated into smaller balances to maximize the wheelbase. To minimize the weight gain caused by the electrical system and battery pack, BMW seeks to use as much aluminum as possible combined with a carbon fiber frame and, in some areas, carbon fiber reinforced plastic.

Details on the sedan’s interior are still limited. The Autocar report says that BMW will work with an eco-friendly cabin, using recycled materials as in the i Vision Circular concept shown at the 2021 Munich Motor Show. a Touring van version, as the manufacturer works on M3 Touring, showing that it still believes in the segment.

BMW is developing its own electric engines that promise to be more powerful and efficient than those currently used in the company’s other EVs. A charging system of up to 350 kW is also planned for what will be an evolution of current battery technology, with an estimated range exceeding 700 km.

Frank Weber, head of research and development at BMW, has already hinted that the Neue Klasse platform is being created with sporty models in mind, so we should look at an all-electric M3 in the future. We’ll only know more in a few years’ time, as the company should start to focus on publicizing the re-styling of the current 3 Series.