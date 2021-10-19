New car by Philippe Coutinho is used by 007 and arrives in Brazil in 2022 – 10/18/2021

Buying a new car gave Barcelona striker Philippe Coutinho a boost, who scored his first goal in 11 months. The athlete recently purchased an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, a car that also appeared in Daniel Craig’s latest film as Secret Agent 007, “No Time to Die.”

Coutinho’s new car is a 2+2 sports car that was built using the company’s most famous name, the DBS, which was first used in 1967 with bodybuilder Touring Superleggera, who has already given his touch to others. Aston Martin.

The DBS Superleggera uses the base of the DB11 and replaces the Vanquish S. That means a naturally aspirated 5.2 liter V12 engine that produces 725 hp at 6,500 rpm and 91.8 mkgf between 1800 rpm and 5,000 rpm.

These numbers are delivered to the rear axle via the eight-speed automatic transmission, which has been improved to handle all that torque.

According to information from Aston Martin, the sports car is able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 340 km/h.

The name Superleggera, in Italian, “superlight”, shows that the car is focused on weight reduction. With extensive use of carbon fiber in the body, it was 72 kg lighter than the DB11, with a dry weight of 1,693 kg.

In addition, carbon fiber was used to increase the model’s downforce at the front and rear. At the back, the air diffuser integrated with the four exhaust outlets increases the downforce by 180 kg, keeping the car glued to the ground.

In direct conversion without taxes, the car costs the equivalent of R$1.8 million here, around US$320 thousand. But through official import, the model should not land here for less than R$ 3 million, a price equivalent to other sports models in the same category offered here, such as Ferrari and McLaren.

Image: Disclosure

Coutinho’s car will be sold in Brazil

The Brazilian athlete’s car has not arrived in Brazil yet, it will be one of the novelties of Aston Martin here from 2022. The company has a new representative in Brazil, UK Motors.

UK Motors has already confirmed the arrival of the company’s first SUV, the DBX, which has not yet had a confirmed initial price, but which has already been presented in the country to potential customers of the model during an event.

This will be Aston Martin’s second visit to Brazil. For the first time, she was represented by the SHC group, owned by businessman Sérgio Habib, who was also responsible for bringing JAC Motors to the country, between 2014 and 2017.

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 007 Edition Image: Disclosure

