New Chevrolet Montana appears for the 1st time in tests

Despite having already been confirmed by General Motors, the new Chevrolet Montana had not yet been seen on the Brazilian streets. That’s why it’s curious that the first busted pickup happened in South Korea, as published by the AutoPost website. Well camouflaged and with some low quality photos, the new Montana already reveals some elements of its design. The presentation is expected for 2022, but it may only reach dealerships in 2023.

The front photo is very pixelated, which disturbs a bit, but it’s pretty clear that the new Chevrolet Montana will have double headlights, as we can see the gap in the cloths for the main optical assembly and, just above, a line where the lighting will be daytime in LED. This style is used by some models recently launched by GM, such as the new generation Blazer or the Chinese Trailblazer, but it’s still unheard of in the company’s lineup here.

Another photo shows a bit of the side and rear. The first thing to notice is that it will have a very short bucket, giving the impression that its size will be between the Fiat Strada and Toro – which, even so, will make it bigger than the previous Montana. A second rear view confirms the one-piece, downward-opening bucket cover, rather than betting on a Toro-like solution that opens to the sides. We can also see a little of the lanterns, although it is not possible to identify their shape.

The new Montana will be produced with the same platform as the Chevrolet Onix, Onix Plus and Tracker and its manufacture in São Caetano do Sul (SP) has already been confirmed. The company even took advantage of the shutdown of the assembly lines due to a lack of semiconductors to start preparing the factory for the new model.

The kinship with Chevrolet’s current lineup will go beyond the platform. It is expected to use one of the engines available and the strongest rumors speak of Tracker’s 1.2 turbo. In the compact SUV, this powerplant delivers 133 hp at 5,500 rpm and 21.4 kgfm of torque at 2,000 rpm when fueled with ethanol. From then on, speculation spoke of the adoption of direct injection so that it would deliver more power, meeting the demand when the bucket was full. But at this point in the championship, it’s all just speculation.

It must take a while for Montana to appear on the streets in Brazil. As General Motors has the Cruz Alta test track in Indaiatuba (SP), prototypes only begin to circulate on public roads when the company wants to make noise about the new vehicle. And why would it be circulating in South Korea? The answer is GM Technical Central Korea, a global model development center and the company’s second largest.

For now, GM just confirmed that it works on the new Chevrolet Montana and that it will keep the name of the previous compact pickup (which has even gone out of line). The company released a sketch of the pickup in profile and said that “it will bring an unprecedented pickup concept to the brand, which will take the product to a new level, which translates to the consumer in a car of different dimensions and much more evolved from the point of view. from an architectural point of view, with better dynamics, efficiency and content.” As the brand has already confirmed its four releases for the remainder of 2021, the debut of the new Montana will only take place in 2022.