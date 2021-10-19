new complaints against threatened company and corporate culture

The past few days have been chaos on Netflix. The latest controversy is news released by Bloomberg that the platform had been investigating its Spanish chief executive, Diego Avalos, months ago over anti-LGBTQIA+ comments. The company considered the professional’s actions “deeply troubling”, but gave him the chance to change his behavior, as internal documents show.

The letter sent by a director of Human Resources, which Bloomberg had access to, claims that Netflix provided “hard feedback” and would give him training and a chance to “change his communication and leadership style”.

The executive is vice president of original content in Spain and Portugal, one of Netflix’s most important markets in Europe. Avalos was directly involved in the development and production of La Casa de Papel, one of the company’s great successes in the world.

The reveal comes at an extremely delicate time for Netflix. For the past few days, the company’s co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Reed Hastings have championed comedian Dave Chappelle’s show The Closer. The work is basically 72 minutes of attacks against the LGBTQIA+ community.

Netflix amoral algorithm

Netflix leaders say they cannot interfere with the content they publish on the platform because of freedom of expression. And no one here is against freedom of expression, that’s clear.

But the argument has often been used in a similar way by tech giants who own social networks. Today, it is increasingly evident that clear limits and rules are needed for everything, particularly when it comes to content.

A growing number of critics, such as award-winning Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby, claim that Netflix is ​​in danger of creating an “amoral” algorithm of its own, as it looks only at profits, data and does only what people watch most or stay more engaged. It can also accelerate the spread of hateful content, such as Chappelle’s attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community.

Employees against the company itself

Interestingly, the criticism doesn’t just come from outside Netflix. A growing number of officials have protested in a variety of ways. First, three of them “invaded” an executive meeting (they were suspended; then the company reversed the decision).

Later, an employee leaked data to the press, showing that Round 6 was much more profitable and generated more interest than Chappelle’s controversial anti-LGBTQIA+ show. Internal documents seen by Bloomberg showed that Chappelle’s special had an “impact value” of just over $100 million, meaning it cost more than it generated. The employee who revealed the data was summarily fired.

Now, documents with accusations against the Spanish executive have been leaked to the press. On Wednesday (20), a demonstration by Netflix employees is scheduled outside their offices against the company’s stance in the face of recent accusations that it supported hateful and anti-LGBTQIA+ content. The organizer of the protest was fired, accused of having leaked data.

Founder culture is challenged

Reed Hastings, founder of Netflix, has always seen his workforce as a kind of small family made up of people far above average. In his book The Rule Is No Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention, Hastings argues that because everyone in the company is adult and highly intelligent, brutal and straightforward honesty is rewarded.

He also says that it is recommended that everyone in the organization have access to their colleagues’ salary information and strategy documents, just tell them not to be jealous or competitive. Company communications — even on controversial topics or with confidential information — should be given to employees, with the expectation that they will not be shared outside the company. “We trust you, so you trust us.”

But there is nothing better than reality to break utopias, particularly those related to business management. As more documents are leaked, it’s hard to imagine Netflix not changing its internal policy.

As columnist Matthew Belonni put it, “Netflix now has more than 12,000 employees in dozens of countries, and many of its decisions will be unpopular in most of them. of its operation — especially during the pandemic, when everyone’s home alone — that kind of needs to grow on its own and, in my opinion, start treating its employees like employees.” A similar move happened with its Silicon Valley peers Google and Facebook.

As Belonni points out, most large media and entertainment companies, when communicating with employees about controversial issues being reported in the press, usually send correspondence to journalists as well. After all, internal emails or presentations are likely to leak anyway, so you might as well control message timing and anticipate any potential reaction, right?

Problems? Not on Netflix

When I contacted Netflix communication in Brazil last week and asked if there was already a standard response prepared for the Chappelle case, they returned my message asking for more details on my text to define how (and if) they would respond. Traditionally, companies have ready-made standard answers to controversial topics of this size. The answer never came.

In the midst of a crisis of this magnitude, asking what the text will be like is like seeing a building on fire and asking for more details on how the fire started before calling the fire department.

But Netflix has never acted like other companies. And for much of its existence, this strategy has helped build a winning, trust-based culture. Controversies such as the suicides imitated by people who watched 13 Reasons Why and the uproar over risqué images of children used to promote the feature-length Bubble Bubbles did not generate information leaks and protests at the firm’s doorstep.

To make matters worse, as internal company memos leak out, it becomes clearer that what Hastings saw as “above-average” employees seem to be way below basics when it comes to communication. Ted Sarandos managed to create two of the worst internal memos in corporate history. The second statement threw gasoline into the fire, further irritating the company’s employees and providing ample ammunition for the press.

Communication truncated

The company’s head of global communications is Rachel Whetstone, and according to Belonni, she played a big role in Chappelle’s communications strategy. Known for rarely speaking to journalists, and almost never officially, Rachel came to Netflix after stints on Facebook, Google and Uber.

She replaced Jonathan Friedland, who resigned in 2018 after using the word “nigger” (highly derogatory) in a meeting. “Netflix currently doesn’t have a communications leader in the United States after Richard Siklos stepped down last month,” the columnist added.

Last quarter’s results were not good for Netflix, but the success of Round 6 helped to lift the company’s value and show its power. The 44 Emmys are also respectable. Hastings is brilliant. Understood the future of video before all mankind. The culture he created on Netflix brought it here and worth over R$1.5 billion. But that doesn’t mean the same formula will take it further.