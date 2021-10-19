New VW Jetta 1.5 turbo is more economical than 1.4 TSI engine

With sales below the main competitors in the Brazilian market, the Volkswagen Jetta has only 4.6% share in the segment of midsize sedans. However, in the United States, the model barely made it to the 2022 line and draws attention for contradicting the maxim of “less is more”. That’s because the Jetta 2022 is more economical after adopting a bigger engine.

Unveiled to the public in August (read here), the sedan swapped the 1.4 TSI engine for the 1.5 TSI – used over there in SUV Taos. In numbers, that’s 10 extra hp. In this sense, respectively, 150 hp and 160 hp.

Still, according to consumption data revealed by US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the VW Jetta 1.5 turbo hit averages of 13.3 km/l in the city, 17.5 km/l on the road and 14.9 km/l in combined consumption (city/highway). On the 2021 line, with the 1.4 TSI engine, the sedan was 12.3 km/l, 16.6 km/l and 14 km/l, in that order. Both 1.4 and 1.5 work in conjunction with the eight-speed automatic transmission.

Manual and sports also improve

When equipped with the six-speed manual transmission – available there -, the new Jetta thus obtains averages of 12.3 km/l, 18.5 km/l and 14.5 km/l. Thus, although it was a little more “spending” in the city, it gained points in road consumption. The combined consumption remains practically the same.

the sports version GLI also achieved better savings during testing. Power continues with 230 hp in the 2.0 TSI engine. Coupled to the seven-speed automatic dual-clutch (DSG) gearbox, the 2022 sedan line reached 12.8 km/l in mixed consumption. The previous version was 11.9 km/l, according to the EPA.