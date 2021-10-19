Newspaper: English Clubs Pass Temporary Rule That May Impact the “New Rich” Newcastle | english football

According to the English newspaper “The Guardian”, Premier League clubs last Monday approved a temporary rule to prevent clubs from entering into sponsorship agreements with companies linked to their owners. A measure that could restrict Newcastle’s new Saudi owners.
Fair Play finance rules limit clubs’ spending based on their income, including sponsorship deals, but deals involving companies closely linked to club owners are under scrutiny.
Newcastle and Manchester City, owned by Sheikh Mansour, of the United Arab Emirates, voted against the proposals, but were defeated 18-2 at the meeting, reported the newspaper “The Guardian”.
The Premier League declined to comment on the confidential meeting report. Manchester City, which has a sponsorship deal with UAE company Etihad Airways, is facing a Premier League investigation into compliance with the league’s financial rules. The club denied any wrongdoing.
The new interim rule will be in effect for a month while a working group considers whether to make a permanent change. The Guardian said the Newcastle legal team argued the amendment was illegal. The club declined to comment on the news.
Fan in typical Arab costume reproducing the stripes of the Newcastle shirt celebrates the purchase of the English club by a Saudi investment fund in front of the St James’ Park stadium — Photo: Reuters/Lee Smith
Earlier this month, a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) and backed by minority investors PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media bought the North East England club. The Premier League, which came under pressure to block the deal last year, said it had received “legally binding” assurances that there was a clear separation between the PIF and the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, despite the PIF being chaired by a person appointed by the prince. Saudi heir Mohammed bin Salman. With a fortune estimated in the billions, Salman is accused of crimes against journalists, suppressing civil rights and other dictatorial abuses.
Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi, Newcastle’s new directors and representatives of the Arab fund that bought the club — Photo: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United