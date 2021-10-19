NFL: Titans Beat Turning Bills with Derrick Henry Hat Trick | football

Week 6 of the NFL saved the best for last. In a big game on Monday night, the Tennessee Titans beat the Buffalo Bills 34-31 in a game with seven upsets and a hat trick from Derrick Henry, who scored three touchdowns.

The Bills still had the opportunity to get ahead on the scoreboard at the end, but Sean McDermott opted to risk a fourth-down conversion rather than kicking the field goal that would take the game into overtime. In the attempt, Josh Allen ended up slipping when trying the “QB sneak”, guaranteeing the victory of Tennessee.

the quarterbacks Josh Allen (BUF) Ryan Tannehill (TEN)* attempted passes 47 29 Completed passes 35 18 yards 353 216 Touchdowns 3 0 intercepts 1 1 Rating 107.8 70.5

*Ryan Tannehill ran for a touchdown

After the Titans opened the game with a punt, the Buffalo Bills advanced to the five-yard line of the attacking field, but ended up leaving with a field goal, opening 3 to 0. After exchanging punts, Ryan Tannehill launched an intercept. The Bills failed to take advantage of the opportunity and came out with another field goal, making 6 to 0.

With 11 minutes left in the second quarter, the Tennessee Titans needed to build something up front. And he did it with just one move. Derrick Henry picked up the ball, shifted into fifth gear and ran 76 yards for the first touchdown of the match, putting the home team ahead 7-6. According to “Next Gen Stats”, the running back reached 35.1km/h in the race, check:

The Bills were unfazed and responded with a touchdown in the next campaign. The team advanced 72 yards in seven plays, entering the end zone with Josh Allen’s pass to Stefon Diggs, returning to lead: 13 to 7. The Titans responded with a field goal and shortly thereafter intercepted Allen, who had his arm deflected at the time of launch. Tannehill took advantage and did the TD running with the ball, making 17 to 13.

During the Tennessee campaign, the team lost left tackle Taylor Lewan, who left the lawn on a stretcher after a blow to the head.

Before the end of the first half, the Bills ran a long 75-yard, nearly four-minute campaign, which ended in Josh Allen touchdown to Cole Beasley. With that, the team went to halftime winning by 20 to 17.

The Bills opened the second half with another field goal, extending the advantage to 23 to 17. Tennesse’s attack returned to the field and for a long six minutes of possession they did not leave, advancing to the end zone until the second touchdown from Derrick Henry, who put the Titans ahead 24-23.

The 6th change of leadership in this game happened right in the following campaign. At the one-yard line, Josh Allen found tight end Tommy Sweeney inside the end zone. The team opted for a two-point conversion and it was Allen’s turn to receive the ball from Dawson Knox in a “trick play”. making 31 to 24 for the Bills.

The Titans achieved a field goal that reduced the team’s deficit to 31-27. And after a punt from the Buffalo Bills, another comeback came. The team advanced 70 yards, spending six minutes in the process, and in the end Derrick Henry completed the hat trick with his third touchdown of the night, turning the game around for Tennessee 34-31.

With 3:05 left and three times the Bills marched to the two-yard line of the offense. On a fourth down to one yard, the team risked the conversion rather than playing for the draw. Sean McDermott called for a QB sneak but Josh Allen slipped in trying to get the missing yard and the Titans defense managed to hold him back, guaranteeing the victory by 34 to 31.