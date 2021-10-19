Nintendo Switch loses console sales lead after 33 months

PlayStation 5 breaks Switch’s record for sales leadership for nearly 3 consecutive years

O Nintendo Switch led for 33 consecutive months the graphics of home console sales, practically 3 uninterrupted years, but the PlayStation 5 overtook Nintendo’s hybrid console in September, two months before completing one year of release.

Like appeal of bringing exclusive triple A games and the possibility of play them in portable mode, a Switch popularity since its launch in 2017 is indisputable. with your release at the end of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 generations, the Nintendo Switch took the lead in sales in August 2018, and remained in first place as the best-selling console even after launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X in November 2020.

Credits: PlayStation

In Nintendo’s financial reports for the end of the last fiscal year, data showed that a considerable part of Switch sales were for families that were purchasing a second or third unit of the hybrid console, precisely because of the strong appeal for mobility, which makes the console almost a personal item, like cell phones.



You limited stocks of new generation consoles also contributed to the Switch remained in the lead for a few more months, but in September, two months ago from your first birthday, O PlayStation 5 finally outpaced Nintendo’s hybrid console, breaking a record for 33 consecutive months as the best selling console in the world.

With the closeness to the launch of the Nintendo Switch OLED now in october, it is natural that the Standard model sales in previous months have fallen, since those who didn’t have the console would be able to buy a model with a larger, sharper screen, new joycons, supposedly already designed not to drift, and dock that comes with a network port, eliminating the need to purchase one of the most questionable accessories of the original model.



It is possible that at the end of october this situation is reversed, as new releases always heat up sales, especially in the case of Nintendo where the policy of constant refreshes of their portable consoles is almost a tradition, but until the October sales data are released, the PlayStation 5 went ahead and became the world’s best-selling console in September.

An important addendum is that, the sales data consider only the official retail market, and does not necessarily represent that the number of new PlayStation 5 owners has increased, since both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are still targets of retailers who buy from official channels to resell much more expensive.

Source: Gamerant