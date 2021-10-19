Nokia 6310 is relaunched in celebration of the 20th anniversary of the ‘brick’ handset; see details – Technology and Games

Stronger than Thor and with a battery capable of lasting 21 days that the envy of any smartphone these days. Thus was launched the Nokia 6310, in 2001, popularly known as “brick”. 20 years later, more precisely in 2021, Nokia decided to launch an anniversary version of the warrior cell phone.

In the current version, the famous “snake game” could not be missing. The 2.4 inch screen, 0.3 MP camera, with flash, AM radio and MP3 player are some of the features of the special version.

For the latest model of Nokia 6310, the battery has a capacity of 1150 mAh, which comes to 21 days of battery life in stand-by mode. However, in frequent use the battery capacity is significantly reduced. The device can withstand up to 19 hours of talk time, according to the manufacturer.

The current version arrives more modern, with several colors available: dark green, black, yellow and light blue (only in India). The screen of the Nokia 6310 is now, in addition to being colored, it is curved. But no exaggerations. Not the touchscreen. As for memory, there are 8MB of internal storage and 16MB of RAM.

Enough to store contacts, play the snake game and take some photos. Who signed the version of the device was HDM Global, which is the current owner of Nokia. Currently sold in the UK for 60 pounds (about R$ 450), the cell phone, however, has no plans to return to Brazil and satisfy fans’ nostalgia.

