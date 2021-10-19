North Korea launches ballistic missile from submarine, says South Korea | World

North Korea fired an as-yet-unidentified ballistic missile from a submarine, the South Korean Armed Forces reported on Tuesday (19).
The launch comes as US, South Korean and Japanese intelligence chiefs meet in Seoul to discuss the standoff with North Korea.
It was the country’s most recent war test, which fired an anti-aircraft missile on Sept. 30 and, days earlier, a supersonic dubbed the Hwasong-8.
“Our military has detected an unidentified short-range ballistic missile, which we suspect is an SLBM,” South Korea’s chiefs of staff said in a statement.
People watch the news of a North Korean missile launch, with archival footage, at a train station in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, on October 19, 2021 — Photo: Lee Jin-man/AP
“Our military is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining a readiness posture, in close cooperation with the United States, to prepare for possible additional launches.”
SLBM is the acronym for Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile (ballistic missile launched from a submarine, in free translation), and they are difficult to detect or destroy.
The last time North Korea tested an SLBM was in October 2019, according to the Associated Press news agency.
The country faces international sanctions for its nuclear and ballistic weapons programs, which made the UN alert to the risk of starvation for the most vulnerable population.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un last week said the US was the “root” of tensions caused by the weapons tests and denied hostile intentions.
The US government condemned Tuesday’s release and demanded that North Korea “refrain from any further destabilizing action.”
Kim Jong-un met three times with former US President Donald Trump, but both failed to reach an agreement to end North Korean nuclear program (see the video below).
Current US President Joe Biden has promised to pursue the country’s denuclearization through diplomacy.
Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un meet on the border between the two Koreas