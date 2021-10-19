North Korea launches ballistic missile from submarine, South Koreans say | World

North Korea fired an as-yet-unidentified ballistic missile into the sea, the South Korean armed forces reported this Tuesday (Monday night, 18 in Brazil), in the latest war test in Pyongyang.

The projectile was launched from a submarine, the South Korean military said.

“Our military detected an unidentified short-range ballistic missile, allegedly an SLBM fired by North Korea,” South Korea’s chiefs of staff said in a statement. SLBM stands for Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile.

The projectile was fired into the sea east of the peninsula.

“Our military is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining a readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States to prepare for possible additional launches,” the statement added.

North Korea, which has nuclear weapons, has in recent weeks tested long-range cruise missiles, a weapon launched from a train, which it called a hypersonic missile.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, whose government spurred a rapid advance of its military technology, last week blamed the United States for the tensions generated by the weapons tests and denied having hostile intentions.

Your country faces international sanctions for its nuclear and ballistic weapons programs.

The latest release coincided with the call of an American envoy to open dialogues with Pyongyang.

“We will seek diplomatic channels with the DPRK to enhance the security of the United States and our allies,” said Sung Kim, Washington’s special representative for North Korea, referring to the country by the abbreviations of its official English name.

Kim Jong-un met three times with former US President Donald Trump, who claimed to have prevented a war but failed to reach an agreement to end North Korean nuclear program.

Current US President Joe Biden has pledged to pursue denuclearization through diplomacy.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said it was “regrettable” that North Korea had conducted a series of missile tests in recent weeks.

The launch came as intelligence chiefs from the United States, South Korea and Japan met in Seoul to discuss the standoff with North Korea amid other issues, Yonhap news agency reported, citing a government source.

Aerospace and Defense Exhibition

Representatives from hundreds of international and military companies gathered in Seoul, South Korea, for the opening ceremonies of the International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition (ADEX).