Novel ‘Genesis’: Teruel Escapes Death Helped by Sex with Nepheriades

At novel “Genesis”, Teruel (Amaurih de Oliveira) will escape conviction for adultery thanks to Mahamid (Cee Jay) after being caught in bed with Potiphar (Val Perré) with Neferíades (Dandara Albuquerque). In freedom, however, the soldier will turn against Mahamid and kill him in cold blood to free Asenate (Letícia Almeida) from kidnapping orchestrated by Apepi. The scenes begin to air this Monday (18).

The script calls for Teruel to have a “crushed face” after being beaten by Potiphar while the villain leaves the execution yard with a cloth over her face after having part of her nose mutilated. The script also tells two soldiers to stand next to Teruel before he is beheaded. Only moments before does one of them turn out to be Mahamid.

“Ready to move to the other side?”, asks Mahamid while Teruel cries non-stop in the plot that is in the final stretch. “He was such a tough guy to mess with other people’s women, now he’s there crying…”, he goes on, questioning: “What would you be able to do to have a second chance?”.

“Anything! I would do anything…”, the soldier said beside himself. “Then let it be done according to your words,” asks Mahamid. At this point, Teruel has his bonds cut by another soldier. “Go. No one will stop you,” says Apepi’s ally leaving the defendant without understanding anything. “Go. Follow the path of the eagle,” orders Mahamid.

The text of the novel tells Teruel to run away in a hurry and find it strange that no one stops him, while a soldier and Mahamid exchange mischievous smiles. “Teruel bumps into some, fearing to be seen or caught by a soldier. He arrives at a point in the street and stops in distress, not knowing which direction to take, until he hears the noise of an eagle croaking”, asks the script.

Also in the Record TV soap opera, Adurrá (Ricardo Lyra) will be unmasked as Apepi’s informant at the palace. The vizier is chased by Abumani and when he finds himself with no alternative, he jumps into the Nile River, full of crocodiles.

In this, the cuxite shoots and hits the villain with an arrow. But Adurrá survives and reappears some time later and is reunited with Neferíades. Teruel, although he frees Asenate from the kidnapping, will not let the story with Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira) go cheap.

The two get into a physical fight and the foreigner gets worse by being attacked with a dagger and being in a serious condition for the despair of Asenate and José (Juliano Laham), who will have an emotional reunion with his father.