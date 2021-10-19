Nubank launches new card for its customers; know how to request

Per month, the customer will pay R$49.90 for card services. Remembering that some customers may have the card free of charge.

In September, Nubank announced a new credit card called “Ultraviolet”. Among the advantages, the customer of the financial institution that purchases the card will receive 1% of the value of all purchases made.

Benefits of the new card

Other benefits of the Nubank Ultraviolet card are the advantages of Mastercard Black:

Customer will have travel health insurance (international health insurance will be free whenever they buy tickets using the ultraviolet card);

You will also have baggage insurance (in case of loss or diversion of luggage during the trip);

Right to the VIP lounge, which will be unlimited and free in Guarulhos (other lounge key VIP lounges cost US$ 32 per person for each access);

You can use Wi-Fi at any airport (there are more than a million points around the world);

Purchases will be protected (against accidental damage, theft or theft that occurred within 90 days of purchasing the products);

The customer can have a double warranty (it is possible to double the original warranty of the products he buys at no cost).

How to purchase the Ultraviolet card?

The movement of the customer’s account on Nubank happens in a practical, easy and online way. It is possible to purchase through the Nubank website.

On the page, the interested person will have access to information about how the card works, the benefits and how to apply. Just click on the link on the right corner where you have the option “ask for UV”.

On another page, the person’s data must be filled in properly. Per month, the customer will pay R$49.90 for card services. Remembering that some customers may have the card at no cost, in the following cases:

Customers who spend at least R$5,000 per month on the card will be exempt from the fee;

Customer who has at least R$ 150,000 saved or invested, whether in Nubank and Nu invest.

After registering to apply for the card, the customer will be notified through a communication and the option to request Ultraviolet will appear in the Nubank application. Remembering that the app must always be up to date, ensuring that the information reaches you.