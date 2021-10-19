Nubank’s IPO will be listed on B3 and Nasdaq, column says

Business

The initial public offering of shares (IPO) of the Nubank it should happen from the end of November and the digital bank should have a market value of between US$50 billion and US$70 billion, well below the market’s expectation of US$100 billion. The IPO will take place on the US Stock Exchange, Nasdaq, and in Brazil (B3), with the launch of Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs). The information was released by the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

According to the vehicle, how Nubank chose to list abroad and launch BDRs simultaneously, the schedule was impacted. But in a few weeks the digital bank’s prospectus is expected to be made public at the US capital market regulator, the SEC.

With a market value of over US$50 billion, fintech displaces traditional Brazilian banks listed in the US. O Itaú (ITUB4) is valued at US$ 42 billion and the Bradesco (BBDC4) is worth US$34 billion.

Coordinating banks, such as Morgan Stanley, Citi and Goldman Sachs, estimate that the size of the offer should be around $3 billion.

On the eve of the IPO, Nubank has a profit of BRL 76 million in Brazil

The operation of Nubank in Brazil it recorded net income of R$76 million in the first half of 2021 in Brazil, reversing a net loss of R$95 million recorded in the same period last year. The result is the first profit in the history of fintech, which is already preparing the offer.

O digital bank ended June with more than 41 million customers in Brazil, 25% higher than in the previous semester and 60% higher in the last 12 months. On average, Nubank attracted more than 40 thousand new customers per day.

Income from financial intermediation of fintech in Brazil they reached approximately BRL 4 billion in the first half of this year, an increase of 91% compared to the same period in 2020. The result reached BRL 1.8 billion in the first six months of 2021, an increase 98% compared to the previous year.

“The fact that the result from financial intermediation has grown at a faster rate than the income from financial intermediation means that our margin continues to expand”, pointed out Guilherme Lago, CFO of Nubank. The indicator went from 45% to 47% in the first half of 2020 to the first half of 2021.