Oi (OIBR3 and OIBR4) closer to the turn with a green signal from Cade

In the long journey of restructuring the Hi (OIBR3 and OIBR4), one more small step has just been taken. The company, under judicial reorganization since 2016, announced today that the Administrative Council for Consumer Protection (Cade) approved without restrictions the sale of part of the V.tal — also called InfraCo in official documents — to the BTG Pactual.

The operation is part of Oi’s huge asset sale program and is a key part for the company to obtain the necessary liquidity to pay its financial commitments. In all, the divestments promoted so far by the company already total R$ 34.6 billion.

V.tal/InfraCo is the company that concentrates the neutral fiber optic network. Oi agreed to sell 57.9% of the asset to BTG, for R$ 12.9 billion — now, only Anatel’s endorsement remains for the transaction to be completed. The sale of the mobile telephony division to rivals Vivo, Tim and Claro, for R$ 15.8 billion, also depends on regulatory approvals.

Hi: Rodrigo Abreu’s plans

In an interview with Your money Earlier this month, Oi’s CEO, Rodrigo Abreu, said he expects the entire asset sale process to be given the go-ahead by regulators without further inconvenience. In this scenario, the company’s judicial reorganization is expected to end in March 2022.

The executive also highlighted the plans for the new Oi, with the expansion of broadband connectivity services across the country; V.tal also has the goal of continuing to grow, relying on BTG’s financial support to do so.

OIBR3 and OIBR4: stock market reaction

Cade’s approval was well received by the market: Oi’s ON shares (OIBR3) closed up 13%, at R$1.13, while PN shares (OIBR4) advanced 7.83%, at R$1, 79. The shares clashed with the general behavior of the stock market — the Ibovespa closed down 0.19% today.

