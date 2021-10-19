On the 22nd anniversary of ‘Mais Você’, Ana Maria Braga gets emotional: ”It’s a daily story”

Ana Maria Braga received special guests this Monday, the 18th, the day she completes 22 years of ‘Mais Você’

Congratulations to the program ‘More you’, presented by Ana Maria Braga (72), who is turning 22, this Monday, the 18th, on Rede Globo’s small screen!

Right at the beginning of the attraction, the presenter was moved and burst into tears. She took the opportunity to talk about the history of the program and thanked the viewers for the daily company: “22 years is a daily story, without you on the other side we wouldn’t be here until today. Missing a few moments makes us realize how much we have to value life and every second, life passes, people become go. It’s time to miss a story told together with you”, he said. It is worth pointing out that this is the first anniversary without the presence of Tom Veiga, the unforgettable Blond Joseph.

– Tom Veiga, interpreter of the character Louro José dies

In the end, she declared that there is no lack of breath to continue: “At that time, we smiled, cried, getting emotional here is easy, we were thrilled, we learned. Every day we wake up here, we are eager to learn more. What is not lacking is breath to move on.”

The tributes don’t stop…

The program this Monday, 18th, began with a beautiful retrospective, which left Ana Maria very moved. Another moment of strong emotion during the attraction involved the singer Daniel (53), and their two daughters: Lara (11) and Luiza (09).

Ana Maria became the theme of an episode of ‘Meninas Grandes’, performed by the musician’s heiresses. The production, it is worth pointing out, tells the story of inspiring women and the presenter participated telling the story of how she followed her dream of working in television.

Who was also present at the attraction and made a surprise like that was Claudia Raia (54) which was inside a gift box. Upon opening the object, the actress came out smiling and with a cake in her hands.

“Aaaaaaai, that’s crazy”, snapped Ana Maria laughing when she saw her friend.

Congratulations, Ana Maria Braga and congratulations to ‘More you’.





