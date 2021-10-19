Open Banking will be integrated into Pix soon; know what will change

O Open Banking, which is a financial data sharing system supervised by the Central Bank, will mark the integration to the Pix. It will be available now on October 29, 2021.

From there, it will be possible for customers using Pix to make payments in non-bank applications.

Open Banking will be integrated into Pix

The novelty will be possible through the ITP (Payment Transaction Initiator) or PISP (Payment Initiation Service Provider). Thus, companies regulated by the Central Bank may grant transfers for customers, in addition to the respective payments.

This without the need to open the bank application to make a Pix. The consumer will no longer have, if he wants to make a payment from an online store, to copy the QR Code data, leave the platform and access his bank’s application to send a Pix.

Thus, with the new service, the number of steps to complete the payment in a virtual store with Pix drops from seven, on average, to only three, according to information from the Central Bank.

The aim of the new system is that, with increased competition between financial institutions and retailers, fees charged to consumers are reduced.

Pix payments

The function that enables payments via social networks, or messaging apps, using debit cards, started in October 2020 with WhatsApp. Remember that the option to use ITP will be optional by the customer, who should decide how to move your money.

The ITP will only establish a connection between the customer and the institution providing the account. The customer can find out if their Pix is ​​enabled with this feature by visiting the BC website.