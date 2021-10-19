‘Or Petrobras shareholders, or truck drivers’, says Chorão about Bolsonaro | Economy

Reproduction/Facebook Wallace Landim, Chorão, truck leader

The president of the Brazilian Association of Motor Vehicle Drivers (Abrava), Wallace Landim, gave President Jair Bolsonaro a 15-day deadline to decide whether he would favor truck drivers or Petrobras shareholders. The statement was given in an interview with the portal UOL

, this Monday (18).

The leader of the walkers, Chorão, as he is known, said that the price of diesel at the pumps harms the category and promised to go on strike from November 1st. The proposal was also approved by other leaders in an assembly held this weekend.

“The time has come that President Jair Bolsonaro’s government needs to choose. Either the shareholders, or the truck drivers and the middle class. He has 15 days to choose,” said Landim.

In the interview, Chorão accused the Planalto Palace of not meeting the demands of truck drivers and mocked Bolsonaro’s criticisms of former president Michel Temer, who faced the strike in 2018.

“During the political campaign for president he spoke ill of Temer. And today he is there and he is not doing anything. That is what the category is observing,” he said.

The truck driver’s leader also questioned Jair Bolsonaro’s speech about the privatization of Petrobras. After a statement by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, Bolsonaro placed the state-owned company on the list of possible sales.

“We see the president throwing in the media the privatization of Petrobras, which is, in my point of view, to cause controversy. It is to take responsibility from himself,” he told the UOL

.

“That’s why I’m sure this time it’s out. And I’m rooting for the government to underestimate it. If they want to underestimate it, I think it’s nice of them,” concluded Chorão.