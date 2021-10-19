Our universe was created in a laboratory, according to a Harvard scientist

A Harvard scientist has an interesting theory about how our universe was formed: in a laboratory, by a “upper class of life forms.” Bestselling author and former chairman of the astronomy department at Harvard University, Abraham (Avi) Loeb recently published an article in Scientific American in which he credits the creation of the universe to an advanced technological civilization.

Abraham (Avi) Loeb has controversial theories about extraterrestrial civilizations and the creation of the universe. Image: Shawn G. Henry – Disclosure Harvard University

Loeb is the controversial phrase “I look for intelligent life in space because it is difficult to find on Earth”, said in an interview with BBC News Mundo last month. The interview was to promote his new book, “Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Outside Earth”. In the work, Loeb addresses his controversial and controversial ideas about the mysterious object ‘Oumuamua, which he claims is a probe sent by an alien civilization, or even a remnant of some artifact created by extraterrestrials.

If his theory about the formation of the universe by a higher civilization is correct, “the origin story would unify the religious idea of ​​a creator with the secular idea of ​​quantum gravity,” he says.

“Since our universe has a flat geometry with zero net energy, an advanced civilization could have developed a technology that created a baby universe from nothing through a quantum tunnel,” Loeb wrote in the article.

Creators of the universe would belong to class A civilizations

One of the most interesting ideas postulated in the text is about the civilization classification system. Loeb said that, as a low-level technological civilization, humans are class C (or a civilization dependent on their host star).

According to this classification, if and when our technology progresses to the point where we become independent of the Sun, we are in class B. If we can create our own baby universes in a laboratory (as our “possible creators” would have done), we are in class A.

According to the Futurism website, Loeb claims that there are a great many things in our way there – the biggest obstacle is our inability to create a “large enough density of dark energy within a small region”.

“However, if and when we get there, we will be able to join our theoretical creators in class A”, hopes the controversial scientist.

Considering your previous ideas that there are alien civilizations (like the one responsible for the ‘Oumuamua), it seems that we are not the only ones in the search for this “class progression”.

