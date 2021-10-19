Our Universe was created in the laboratory by an advanced civilization, suggests Harvard scientist

Avi Loeb, former head of the astronomy department at Harvard University, has suggested, in a recently published article, an interesting theory about how our universe was formed.

The article, published in Scientific American, suggests that the Universe could have been created in a laboratory by an “advanced technological civilization”. If true, says the scientist, the story of our origin would unify the religious idea of ​​a creator with the secular idea of ​​quantum gravity, advances portal Futurism.

“Since our Universe has a flat geometry with a net zero energy, an advanced civilization could have developed a technology that created a baby Universe from nothing through quantum tunneling,” Loeb notes.

One of the most interesting ideas postulated in the article is the civilization classification system. Loeb details that, being a low-level technological civilization, human beings belong to class C (ie, a civilization that depends on its host star, in our case, the Sun).

dark matter in the universe

If and when our technology progresses to the point where we can become independent of the Sun, we would belong to class B. If we could create our own baby universes in a laboratory (just like our supposed creators) we would be class A.

Clearly, there are a lot of obstacles in our way – the biggest one being our inability to create a “large enough density of dark energy within a small region”, points out Loeb.

However, if and when we get there, we will be able to join our class A theoretical creators.

In any case, the theory is convincing and a little scary at the same time. If we believe in Loeb’s previous theories, we are probably not the only ones in the Universe wanting to reach class A.