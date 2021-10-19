Palmeiras worries about fatigue, and Abel may change the lineup due to attrition | palm trees

The Palmeiras technical committee and the Health and Performance Center are monitoring the players’ wear in the midst of the sequence of games that Abel Ferreira has already classified as “insane”.

After beating Internacional last Sunday, at Allianz Parque, Verdão is back on the field on Wednesday, to visit Ceará, in a late duel of the 19th round of Brasileirão.

The Portuguese coach has not yet defined the lineup and, even if he lists the main athletes available, it is not ruled out that he will remove players who are acting more often, to prevent wear and tear from turning into injuries.

In the semifinal of the Libertadores, against Atlético-MG, Verdão had practically the entire squad available – only Mayke and Victor Luis were in the medical department.

Since then, the team has not had full weeks and has accumulated physical problems. In addition to the summoned Weverton, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez, Palmeiras lost important players through injuries, such as Marcos Rocha, Zé Rafael and Danilo, the latter still in transition.

Jorge, after recovering from surgery on his left knee, is now treating a thigh injury, while Gabriel Menino suffered a sprained left ankle and is also out.

– With the insanity of games that we have, it is impossible that there are no injuries and it is not even possible for teams to maintain the intensity throughout the game – said Abel, last week.

Of the starters, Ron is a player who has recently been taken care of by a serious thigh injury and has also been important defensively, while Gustavo Gómez played after going through a trip with complicated logistics coming back from the World Cup qualifiers. World of 2022.

Luan, Raphael Veiga and Dudu, frequent starters, are also players that the coaching staff seeks to control minutes.

Even when he doesn’t make the changes in the starting 11, Abel uses the substitutions for that – against Inter, Veiga, Dudu and Luiz Adriano left in the 25th minute of the second half, and Felipe Melo and Zé Rafael, who are among the most active in the season, at 35.

In addition to the sequence in the Brasileirão, the concern at the club is to leave the squad in conditions closer to ideal in the decision of the Copa Libertadores, on November 27, against Flamengo, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

