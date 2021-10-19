Paraguay team seeks Luiz Felipe Scolari to take over as new coach in qualifiers

Luiz Felipe Scolari has been out of work since he was fired by Grêmio, and is now targeted by Paraguay

Without a coach since the resignation of Argentine Eduardo Berizzo, last weekend, the national team Paraguay defined his main target to take over the team: the Brazilian Luiz Felipe Scolari.

According to the ESPN, the APF (Paraguay Football Association) made an invitation to Felipão to take over the alvirrubra team, who lives a delicate moment in the qualifiers for the World Cup-2022.

The search was confirmed to the report by both Federation sources and Scolari’s staff.

According to people close to the coach, though, Felipão initially said “no” to the proposal made by Paraguay.

The APF, however, must keep insisting, according to people heard by ESPN, and a new conversation with the Brazilian coach is not ruled out.

Luiz Felipe Scolari during Grêmio press conference in July 2021 LUCAS UEBEL/GREMIO FBPA

Felipão has been out of a job since he was fired recently by the Guild.

During his career, the Gaucho has already commanded three teams: Kuwait, Brazil and Portugal.

With the local team, he won the 2002 World Cup and the 2013 Confederations Cup, as well as the Gulf Cup with Kuwait, in 1990.

With Portugal, Felipão was vice-champion of the 2004 Euro Cup, losing the final to Greece.



