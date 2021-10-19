Passenger with microphone tries to give ‘lecture’ about Covid in plane; watch | World

A female passenger tried to give a lecture on the “true origin” of the Covid-19 pandemic during a flight in the United States, but was held back by flight attendants – with some difficulty.

Armed with a headset microphone, which she carried in her carry-on bag, the unidentified woman got up and began speaking in the hallway.

Another passenger, named Jawny, recorded the scene and reported that he bought a bundle of wi-fi just so he could broadcast the “lecture” live on his Tik Tok channel (watch above) on Sunday (17).

“This is my microphone and you can’t take it. I tried to borrow yours, you don’t want to let me use it,” says the woman to a flight attendant who is trying to get her to stop talking. “I brought my microphone, I’m going to use it,” he adds.

She then takes a few steps, surrounded by more crew members, who try to contain her, and addresses the other passengers: “The pandemic started because the humans lost some of their faith.”

At this point, one of the employees announces that, if she does not cooperate, she may be handcuffed for disrupting the flight.

“I don’t need to be handcuffed,” the woman replies. “I am completely harmless. Besides, I think everyone is enjoying it because, as I said, I’m not horrible to look at”, he says.

And he continues: “The reason the pandemic started is that no one here has more faith, because you’re stuck with your stupid devices and you don’t even know what reality is anymore.”

Finally contained and taken to the rear of the aircraft, she still manages to say one last sentence into the microphone, before leaving the scene. “My dog ​​has more sense than any of you,” he complains.

Filming ends at that point, and the video’s author does not report what happened next.

In a statement to the Insider website, Delta Airlines confirmed that the event happened on one of its flights, which was on its way to New York, but did not mention its origin.