Pável Reymond debuts on TV as a double for his brother, Cauã Reymond, in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’: ‘I gained 5kg for us to look more similar’ | a place in the sun

And the Reymond are coming with everything in A Place in the Sun: it's the double dose is real. In addition to Cauã Reymond, the new 9 pm telenovela has in the cast Pavel Reymond.
The 33-year-old actor is the double of the protagonist of the plot written by Licia Manzo in the twins scenes Christian and Renato.
“I’m really looking forward to the debut. The anticipation is great, it’s not every day that we debut on TV in the soap opera at 9. Even more with the brother. It was an incredible experience,” he told Gshow.
“It was a giant apprenticeship, an honor to work with so many consecrated people that I admire.”
A Place in the Sun: Christian and Renato, twins separated in childhood
- Pavel is Cauã’s younger brother on his mother’s side.
- He’s eight years younger than our ultimate heartthrob.
- Graduated in Veterinary Medicine, the actor makes his TV debut in Lícia Manzo’s serial, with artistic direction by Maurício Farias.
- Pavel gained 5kg to look more like Cauã in the video:
“With the pause in recording because of the pandemic, I intensified my training and gained more muscle mass to reach a body that I considered ideal to look more like Cauã,” he said.
“I managed to get into this body with functional and boxing lessons.”
Twins separated by tragedy 👀
☑Christian and Christofer will be separated as babies after losing their mother in childbirth in Goiânia.
☑Christofer is adopted by a couple from Rio de Janeiro and renamed Renato by his adoptive parents.
☑Christian is left in a shelter by his biological father.
Alinne Moraes and Cauã Reymond debut an unprecedented partnership in soap operas in ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’
☑Twins grow up in opposite realities, with completely different personalities, not knowing each other’s existence.
☑The brothers’ fate is changed when their paths cross and, after a tragedy, Christian takes his brother’s place.
Understand the plot of the new 9 o’clock soap opera
