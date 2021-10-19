PCC uses PSN party to communicate, report reveals

Considered one of the main criminal groups in Latin America, the First Command of the Capital (PCC) uses methods considered sophisticated to organize itself. New investigations have revealed that even PlayStation Network (PSN) parties are used for gang members to communicate.

The information was released this Monday (18) in a report by state. According to the vehicle, the Federal Police (PF) made this and other discoveries recently.

The PlayStation system, which allows voice and text message conversations, would be used by the crooks because they would be suspicious of traditional communication applications. Because of that, they test other channels to organize themselves.

In the party, the investigated talked as if they were on the phone, as it is not necessary to open a game to access the chat room. According to the state, the members of the PCC registered on PSN, created nicknames, invited partners and chatted normally on the consoles.

In addition to this discovery, the PF found that the group uses cryptocurrencies to transfer amounts arising from actions by organized crime. Among the assets used, there is bitcoin, the best known virtual currency and with the highest current market value.