PEC of the Council of the MP, which takes the sleep of Dallagnol, goes to vote in the House; understand what changes

The Proposed Amendment to the Constitution that alters the composition of the National Council of the Public Ministry continues to divide opinions in Brasília. The lack of declared support for the text led the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), last week, postponing the vote in plenary to this Tuesday 19th.

To be approved, a PEC must receive at least 308 votes in the Chamber and 49 in the Senate, in two rounds. The proposal under consideration is authored by deputy Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP) and has deputy Paulo Magalhães (PSD-BA) as rapporteur.

In recent weeks, given pressure from prosecutors and the risk of the PEC being blocked in the Chamber, party leaders drafted a new text, in order to defuse the controversies.

Understand, below, what is at stake and why there is so much controversy around the ‘PEC do Conselhão’, the collegiate responsible for overseeing the conduct of members of the Public Ministry:

What is the MP’s Council and how is it composed

According to current rules, the Council consists of 14 members: four from the Federal Public Ministry, three from the Electoral Public Ministry, two judges (one appointed by the STF and the other by the STJ), two lawyers (appointed by the OAB) and “two citizens of remarkable juridical knowledge and unblemished reputation”, indicated one by the Chamber and the other by the Senate. The Attorney General of the Republic, who presides over the collegiate body, completes the picture.

The CNMP controls and supervises the administrative and financial activities of the Public Ministry and the fulfillment of the functional duties of its members. Specifically, it has the responsibility to “ensure the functional and administrative autonomy of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, being able to issue regulatory acts, within the scope of its competence, or recommend measures”.

What does the PEC intend to change?

The text that the Chamber must vote on this Tuesday changes the number of CNMP members and the source of the nominations. Under the new negotiated proposal, the number of collegiate members would increase from 14 to 17. The number of congressional nominations would also be increased, from two to five. The MP would choose seven members.

According to the text, one of the political nomination vacancies should be filled by a name – appointed by the parliamentarians – who is a member of the MP and who is (or has been) attorney general.

This name presented by Congress would also assume the posts of national inspector and vice president of the Council. Currently, the magistrate is chosen by the members of the CNMP, in a secret ballot. This change is one of the points that most arouse the ire of prosecutors.

The mandate of the members will continue to be of two years, with one reappointment being allowed, and each nominee will need to pass a hearing in the Senate.

Are there any other changes planned?

Yes, although the text of the PEC has undergone changes. The rapporteur withdrew the point that provided for the possibility of the CNMP, through non-disciplinary procedures, reviewing or deconstituting acts that represent a violation of the members’ functional duty. Now, only administrative acts can be removed, after investigation in a disciplinary process.

The proposal opens up the possibility, among other things, of canceling the opening of investigations, accusations or arrest warrants.

Among other changes is the requirement that the Public Ministry create, within 120 days, a code of ethics to combat abuses and deviations by its members. If the deadline is missed, Congress must draft the code.

The proposal wants to grant “permission to the CNMP to review and dismantle the members, or when observing the use of the position with the objective of interfering with public order, political order, internal organization and the independence of institutions and constitutional bodies” .

The PEC also establishes that it will be exclusively up to the STF to control the acts of the members of the CNMP, “who have the same constitutional prerogatives and guarantees as the members of the National Council of Justice”.

Why prosecutors militate against the PEC?

More than 3,000 MPF and state prosecutors and prosecutors endorsed a rejection note to the proposal. The text, published on Sunday 17, recommends the “complete rejection” of the PEC by the Chamber. The letter will be forwarded by the National Association of Members of the Public Ministry to the Congress leaders.

The group says that the possibility of parliamentarians nominating the national magistrate “constructs an embarrassment to the free and independent action of the members of the Public Ministry.” It also claims that it is not up to the CNMP to deliberate on issues related to the core activity of career members. “In other words, it cannot review acts that relate to functional independence.”

Last week, the National Association of Attorneys also released a note asking for the PEC to be archived. It argues, for example, that the wording violates the institutional autonomy of the MP and the functional independence of prosecutors.

One of the most active characters in militancy against the PEC is Deltan Dallagnol, former chief prosecutor of Lava Jato in Curitiba.

He uses social media to pressure deputies not to approve the text. “Prosecutors and prosecutors will be at constant risk of retaliation and firing when they harass powerful people,” says Dallagnol in a video. “This council will be able to overturn complaints, arrest warrants and convictions against powerful people, becoming a fifth instance of review in a system that is the only one in the world to have four instances and infinite resources.”

More positives than negatives

For Pedro Serrano, professor of Constitutional Law, the PEC initiative is positive, although certain points should be improved. “I think, for example, that there should be a greater number of civil society entities, not just people from Congress. But having people from Congress is an advance.”

In the Democratic Rule of Law, he assesses, the logic of stability of functions in the MP assumes, in exchange, that prosecutors and attorneys do not participate in the dispute for power. “And what we see in our MP is a good portion of it – not all of it, obviously – acting in a party-political way, in an activist way in the field of politics, brutally interfering in democracy, which is unacceptable.”

He mentions as an example the ‘undue interference’ of the body in politics, through investigations and exceptional processes, such as the Lula case. “Every time you want to debate the MP’s structure, they react by saying that it is a behavior in favor of corruption, this kind of superficial discourse. The reality is that the MP, in recent years, has not behaved in an adequate manner to constitutional democracy”, he assesses.

right diagnosis, wrong medicine

For Raquel Pimenta, professor and researcher at the São Paulo Law School of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation, the PEC identifies a relevant problem: the MP, due to the size of its attributions and its independence, must be accountable to Brazilian society. The errors and abuses of Lava Jato, assesses Pimenta, expose this need. But, although the diagnosis is correct, the proposal is wrong in the remedy.

“First, it considers that accountability should come from the choice of the national inspector by Congress. It politicizes the institution that takes care of the most sensitive issues, such as the defense of human rights, the defense of the environment and the fight against corruption – all these feats, it is worth remembering, by thousands of prosecutors and attorneys, far beyond Curitiba. Second, it considers that reinforcing the indiscriminate possibility of reviewing administrative acts of the MP (including acts such as the opening and filing of investigations) is the appropriate consequence for any deviations. With that, it can inhibit the possibility of uncomfortable investigations”.

Pimenta mentions as examples the findings on the secret budget of the government of Jair Bolsonaro, the possible abuses of economic power by Prevent Senior and the potential schemes related to the purchase of vaccines. The professor emphasizes that ‘the wrong medicine’ can cause collateral damage beyond those foreseen by those who, precisely, demand more transparency, the rule of law and democracy.

“Mechanisms that increase transparency, social participation and the need to balance unity of action and functional independence of MP members are left out”.

What do PEC advocates think?

THE capital letter, deputy Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP) stated that democracy, by attributing powers to institutions, requires transparency and control.

“The constitutional system provides for a system of checks and balances, to guarantee transparency and control of powers”, he says. The ‘Conselhão PEC’, he assesses, intends to “modestly improve the control and transparency mechanisms”.

Criminalist Antonio Carlos de Almeida Castro, known as Kakay, considers the proposal “extremely timely”. “We need to democratize institutions in Brazil. The CNMP is an absolutely closed, corporatist body, which has the tradition of never punishing anyone”, states the Capital Letter. “In other words, it is an advice that, in a way, works only for English to see”

The lawyer does not see sense in the allegation that there would be an ‘undue interference’ on the MP. “How improper? It’s a Congressional discussion, just the place for it. The proposal is to increase the participation of nominees by Congress, which is where the genuine, popular power comes from. Those who have nothing to fear do not have to have any concern about this PEC”.

