Pedestrians play pie in the face and ‘who’s else?’

Tonight, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Aline Mineiro, Dayane Mello, Dynho Alves, Marina Ferrari and Valentina Francavilla decided to play “pie in the face”, using shaving foam.

Jokingly called “Who else is?” by the pieces, two bowls with the product were placed in front of Aline and Marina. Dayane and Dynho asked questions about the personalities of the people and Valentina should push the participants’ heads into the foam, according to her opinion on the issue.

The first question was about who is more jealous. Valentina pushed Aline’s head. Afterwards, who is more “glutty”. Valentina chose Aline again. The piece was still chosen in the rounds of “who drinks the most”, “the angriest” and “the most quarrelsome”. Marina was chosen as “most sporty” and “who makes the most bed”.

The two took “tortadas” in the questions of “who is more vain”, “who is more lazy” and “who is more friendly”, “who else takes a bath” and “who is more afraid of going to the farm”. In the “whoever drinks at the party” round, Valentina pushed Aline’s head, but Marina voluntarily buried her face in the foam.

The pawns laughed at the game.

“Who goes to the farm this week?”, asked the pedestrians. Valentina then joked that she would sink her face in the foam.

“If it was whipped cream, we’d be eating it,” said Marina.

Shortly thereafter, the people complained that the shaving foam was making their eyes sting and went to wash their faces in the sink. Soon, a “pie war” broke out in the kitchen.

The Farm 2021: Dynho puts pie in Dayane’s face Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Dayane gave Dynho a pie, who wanted revenge on his fellow inmate. The two ran around the table, but Aline held her friend and allowed Dynho to throw the foam pie in her face.

Shortly thereafter, it was Valentina’s turn to receive a pie in the face. The pawn even tried to run away from Dynho, but the pawn again received help from Aline Mineiro, who cornered the former stage assistant in the kitchen.

“Let no one vote for me because we wasted shaving foam,” Marina asked.

Everyone washed their faces at the head office sink. Meanwhile, the other participants were talking in the room and listening to the game.

The Farm2021: Pedestrians play ‘pie in the face’ with shaving foam Image: Playback/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: The looks chosen by Adriane Galisteu for the reality show

1 / 33 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on Saturday’s program Play/Playplus two / 33 Aoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooh A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look read more Play / Instagram 3 / 33 wonderful in the debut A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look read more Play / Instagram 4 / 33 Beyoncé’s brand look A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look read more Play / Instagram 5 / 33 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer’s first tasting Play/Playplus 6 / 33 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer’s first tasting Play/Playplus 7 / 33 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu used a hat and chess for the first dynamic Play/Playplus 8 / 33 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose a blue dress for her first party Play/Playplus 9 / 33 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in jeans and a red blouse Play/Playplus 10 / 33 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in black blouse and red bandanna Play/Playplus 11 / 33 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in jeans and a red hat Play/Playplus 12 / 33 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the farmer’s second tasting Playback/RecordTV 13 / 33 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the elimination of the first pawn and the surrender of Medrado Playback/RecordTV 14 / 33 A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the second party of the reality show Playback/RecordTV 15 / 33 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu announcing the expulsion of Nego do Borel Playback/RecordTV 16 / 33 A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on Sunday’s recorded program Playback/RecordTV 17 / 33 A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the rural reality Playback/RecordTV 18 / 33 A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the evening program for the formation of the second farm Playback/RecordTV 19 / 33 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on farmer’s test day Playback/RecordTV 20 / 33 A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the program on the night of the second farm Playback/RecordTV 21 / 33 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu for the ‘Fund of the Sea’ party Playback/RecordTV 22 / 33 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on Saturday’s program Playback/RecordTV 23 / 33 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in a test-fire night Playback/RecordTV 24 / 33 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the formation of the third farm Play/PlayPlus 25 / 33 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the farmer’s fourth tasting Play/PlayPlus 26 / 33 The Farm 2021: Galisteu on the night of the third elimination Play/Playplus 27 / 33 A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the third party of the reality show Play/Playplus 28 / 33 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on Saturday’s program Play/Playplus 29 / 33 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in a test-fire night Play/Playplus 30 / 33 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the formation of the fourth farm Play/PlayPlus 31 / 33 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the farmer’s fifth tasting Play/PlayPlus 32 / 33 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on fourth elimination night Play/Playplus 33 / 33 The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on party night with country show Play/Playplus