Pedestrians play pie in the face and ‘who’s else?’

by

Tonight, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Aline Mineiro, Dayane Mello, Dynho Alves, Marina Ferrari and Valentina Francavilla decided to play “pie in the face”, using shaving foam.

Jokingly called “Who else is?” by the pieces, two bowls with the product were placed in front of Aline and Marina. Dayane and Dynho asked questions about the personalities of the people and Valentina should push the participants’ heads into the foam, according to her opinion on the issue.

The first question was about who is more jealous. Valentina pushed Aline’s head. Afterwards, who is more “glutty”. Valentina chose Aline again. The piece was still chosen in the rounds of “who drinks the most”, “the angriest” and “the most quarrelsome”. Marina was chosen as “most sporty” and “who makes the most bed”.

The two took “tortadas” in the questions of “who is more vain”, “who is more lazy” and “who is more friendly”, “who else takes a bath” and “who is more afraid of going to the farm”. In the “whoever drinks at the party” round, Valentina pushed Aline’s head, but Marina voluntarily buried her face in the foam.

The pawns laughed at the game.

“Who goes to the farm this week?”, asked the pedestrians. Valentina then joked that she would sink her face in the foam.

“If it was whipped cream, we’d be eating it,” said Marina.

Shortly thereafter, the people complained that the shaving foam was making their eyes sting and went to wash their faces in the sink. Soon, a “pie war” broke out in the kitchen.

Farm 2021: Dynho puts pie in Dayane's face - Play/PlayPlus - Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Dynho puts pie in Dayane’s face

Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Dayane gave Dynho a pie, who wanted revenge on his fellow inmate. The two ran around the table, but Aline held her friend and allowed Dynho to throw the foam pie in her face.

Shortly thereafter, it was Valentina’s turn to receive a pie in the face. The pawn even tried to run away from Dynho, but the pawn again received help from Aline Mineiro, who cornered the former stage assistant in the kitchen.

“Let no one vote for me because we wasted shaving foam,” Marina asked.

Everyone washed their faces at the head office sink. Meanwhile, the other participants were talking in the room and listening to the game.

The Farm2021: Pedestrians play 'pie in the face' with shaving foam - Reproduction/Playplus - Reproduction/Playplus

The Farm2021: Pedestrians play ‘pie in the face’ with shaving foam

Image: Playback/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: The looks chosen by Adriane Galisteu for the reality show

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on Saturday's program - Reproduction/Playplus

1 / 33

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on Saturday’s program

Play/Playplus

A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look - Reproduction / Instagram

two / 33

Aoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooh

A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look

read more Play / Instagram

A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look - Reproduction / Instagram

3 / 33

wonderful in the debut

A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look

read more Play / Instagram

A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look - Reproduction / Instagram

4 / 33

Beyoncé’s brand look

A Farm 2020: Adriane Galisteu made her debut with a Beyoncé look

read more Play / Instagram

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer's first tasting - Reproduction/Playplus

5 / 33

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer’s first tasting

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer's first tasting - Reproduction/Playplus

6 / 33

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose jeans for the farmer’s first tasting

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu used a hat and chess for the first dynamic - Reproduction/Playplus

7 / 33

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu used a hat and chess for the first dynamic

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose a blue dress for her first party - Reproduction/Playplus

8 / 33

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu chose a blue dress for her first party

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in jeans and a red blouse - Reproduction/Playplus

9 / 33

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in jeans and a red blouse

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu with black blouse and red bandanna - Reproduction/Playplus

10 / 33

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in black blouse and red bandanna

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu with jeans and a red hat - Reproduction/Playplus

11 / 33

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in jeans and a red hat

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the farmer's second tasting - Reproduction/RecordTV

12 / 33

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the farmer’s second tasting

Playback/RecordTV

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the elimination of the first pawn and the resignation of Medrado - Reproduction/RecordTV

13 / 33

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the elimination of the first pawn and the surrender of Medrado

Playback/RecordTV

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the second reality party - Reproduction/RecordTV

14 / 33

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the second party of the reality show

Playback/RecordTV

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu announcing the expulsion of Nego do Borel - Reproduction/RecordTV

15 / 33

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu announcing the expulsion of Nego do Borel

Playback/RecordTV

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on Sunday's recorded program - Reproduction/RecordTV

16 / 33

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on Sunday’s recorded program

Playback/RecordTV

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the rural reality - Reproduction/RecordTV

17 / 33

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the rural reality

Playback/RecordTV

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the night program of the formation of the second farm - Reproduction/RecordTV

18 / 33

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the evening program for the formation of the second farm

Playback/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on farmer's test day - Reproduction/RecordTV

19 / 33

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on farmer’s test day

Playback/RecordTV

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the program on the night of the result of the second farm - Reproduction/RecordTV

20 / 33

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu presenting the program on the night of the second farm

Playback/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu for the 'Fund of the Sea' party - Reproduction/RecordTV

21 / 33

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu for the ‘Fund of the Sea’ party

Playback/RecordTV

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on Saturday's program - Reproduction/RecordTV

22 / 33

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on Saturday’s program

Playback/RecordTV

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in a fire test night - Reproduction/RecordTV

23 / 33

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in a test-fire night

Playback/RecordTV

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the formation of the third farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

24 / 33

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the formation of the third farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the farmer's fourth tasting - Reproduction/PlayPlus

25 / 33

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the farmer’s fourth tasting

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Galisteu in the night of the third elimination - Reproduction/Playplus

26 / 33

The Farm 2021: Galisteu on the night of the third elimination

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the third reality party - Reproduction/Playplus

27 / 33

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the third party of the reality show

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on Saturday's program - Reproduction/Playplus

28 / 33

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on Saturday’s program

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in a fire test night - Reproduction/Playplus

29 / 33

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu in a test-fire night

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the formation of the fourth farm - Reproduction/PlayPlus

30 / 33

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the formation of the fourth farm

Play/PlayPlus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the farmer's fifth test - Reproduction/PlayPlus

31 / 33

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on the night of the farmer’s fifth tasting

Play/PlayPlus

A Fazenda 2021: Adriane Galisteu on fourth elimination night - Reproduction/Playplus

32 / 33

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on fourth elimination night

Play/Playplus

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on party night with country show - Reproduction/Playplus

33 / 33

The Farm 2021: Adriane Galisteu on party night with country show

Play/Playplus

A Fazenda: After Victor’s elimination, who deserves to win the reality show?

3.17%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

6.34%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

28.24%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.77%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.50%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

2.21%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.27%

Play/Playplus

0.37%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

0.89%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

30.17%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

10.44%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.25%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.04%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.43%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

11.71%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

1.19%

Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Total of 33959 wishes

Validate your vote

Incorrect text, please try again.