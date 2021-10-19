Pedestrians play pie in the face and ‘who’s else?’

Tonight, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Aline Mineiro, Dayane Mello, Dynho Alves, Marina Ferrari and Valentina Francavilla decided to play “pie in the face”, using shaving foam.
Jokingly called “Who else is?” by the pieces, two bowls with the product were placed in front of Aline and Marina. Dayane and Dynho asked questions about the personalities of the people and Valentina should push the participants’ heads into the foam, according to her opinion on the issue.
The first question was about who is more jealous. Valentina pushed Aline’s head. Afterwards, who is more “glutty”. Valentina chose Aline again. The piece was still chosen in the rounds of “who drinks the most”, “the angriest” and “the most quarrelsome”. Marina was chosen as “most sporty” and “who makes the most bed”.
The two took “tortadas” in the questions of “who is more vain”, “who is more lazy” and “who is more friendly”, “who else takes a bath” and “who is more afraid of going to the farm”. In the “whoever drinks at the party” round, Valentina pushed Aline’s head, but Marina voluntarily buried her face in the foam.
The pawns laughed at the game.
“Who goes to the farm this week?”, asked the pedestrians. Valentina then joked that she would sink her face in the foam.
“If it was whipped cream, we’d be eating it,” said Marina.
Shortly thereafter, the people complained that the shaving foam was making their eyes sting and went to wash their faces in the sink. Soon, a “pie war” broke out in the kitchen.
Dayane gave Dynho a pie, who wanted revenge on his fellow inmate. The two ran around the table, but Aline held her friend and allowed Dynho to throw the foam pie in her face.
Shortly thereafter, it was Valentina’s turn to receive a pie in the face. The pawn even tried to run away from Dynho, but the pawn again received help from Aline Mineiro, who cornered the former stage assistant in the kitchen.
“Let no one vote for me because we wasted shaving foam,” Marina asked.
Everyone washed their faces at the head office sink. Meanwhile, the other participants were talking in the room and listening to the game.
