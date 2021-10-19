Pedro boils with jealousy of Teresa with Dumas and irritates Luísa. TV News

Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) will be bothered to see Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) with Dumas (Marcelo Valle) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will realize that the monarch is jealous of his wife and will be irritated. “Why don’t you challenge him to a duel?”, the countess of Barral will quip on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In the scenes planned for go on air this Monday (18) in the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, Isabel’s father (Giulia Gayoso) will notice the adulation of the soldier on Teresa during the imperial ball.

“That general’s lack of composure! Melting for my wife,” complains the emperor. “Why, instead of standing there snarling with jealousy, don’t you challenge him to a duel?” Luiza will provoke, annoyed by her lover’s attitude.

“Jealousy? He’s dull and inconvenient,” the protagonist will counter. “I don’t agree. And, apparently, the empress doesn’t either”, will release the wife of Eugenio (Thierry Tremouroux).

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

