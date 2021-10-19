Pedro Henrique case: STJD asks Sport and CBF to position themselves after denunciation of Serie A teams | sport

The STJD’s Attorney gave segment to the accusation of nine Serie A clubs in the Pedro Henrique case , who can take 17 points off the Sport due to an alleged irregular lineup of the defender. The court ruled on Monday that the club from Pernambuco and the CBF manifest themselves on the case within three days.

Sport, STJD, nine Serie A clubs, CBF… Understand what is at stake in the Pedro Henrique case

The request was made by Attorney General Ronaldo Piacente and, based on the positioning of the Pernambuco club and the CBF, the STJD’s attorney will decide whether to proceed with the process, offering a complaint for judgment, or whether to file the case. According to the ge, the trend is that this decision does not take place this week.

On the 12th, the CBF declared itself in favor of Sport, claiming that, in the entity’s understanding, there was no irregularity in Pedro Henrique’s squad, since, according to the Specific Regulation of the Brazilian Championship, the athlete only played five matches for Internacional, your home club.

CBF’s position on Pedro Henrique relieves Sport’s squad, says Marcão

The complaint made by América-MG, Chapecoense, Atlético-GO, Ceará, Cuiabá, Bahia, Juventude, Grêmio and Santos points to an irregularity, since the athlete received two yellow cards on the bench before moving to Sport.

According to the General Regulation of Competitions of the CBF, this would configure seven actions of the defender for Colorado, which would prevent him from defending another club in Serie A.

1 of 1 Pedro Henrique in action for Sport against Fortaleza — Photo: Rafael Vieira/AGIF Pedro Henrique in action for Sport against Fortaleza — Photo: Rafael Vieira/AGIF

See the full release below