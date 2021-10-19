Pedro makes Tonico have a heart attack; know why· TV news

Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) will almost have a heart attack when confronted by Dom Pedro 2º (Selton Mello) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The crook will tremble with rage and sweat profusely when the monarch accuses him of having embezzled public money on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

In the scenes planned for go on air next Thursday (21) in the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the deputy will appear in the chamber with Nélio (João Pedro Zappa). “Just passing over me is that someday there will be a dam on my land”, complains the villain, referring to the engineering project developed by Samuel (Michel Gomes).

The politician’s speech will be interrupted by the presence of the husband of Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) and Caxias (Jackson Antunes). “Deputy, it is inspiring to see that your party and the Liberal party had the greatness to think about the good of Brazil. A day to be remembered!”, the protagonist will say, excited after the implementation of the dams was approved.

The evil one will seize the opportunity to show his displeasure. “And who can guarantee that they didn’t get together to get their big hands on the coppers that the government is going to release for the dams? That’s how it works. The drought comes, the government releases a lot of money, but the bulk will stop here, it’s here , oh!”, the corrupt man will cry, patting his own pocket.

“Oh yeah? Tell me, then, how much of the money the government has allocated to alleviate the ailments of the drought ended up in your pocket? It seemed to me that the deputy confessed that the money released by the government for the victims of the have ended up in your pocket,” will provoke Pedro.

Tonico will turn red and gasp as he hears his rival’s accusations. “I didn’t confess anything! You’re just talking to me like that because I’m authentic and I don’t pretend to be a friend to sniff favors, like the engineer, who only has a degree because you banked!”, Dolores’ husband (Daphne Bozaski) will fire .

Selton Mello’s character will be amused by the politician’s despair and will rebut: “I banked, but with money that came out of here [bate no bolso] and not from public coffers. And it was money very well spent. Proof of this was the project he presented”.

“The deputy is no longer a child and, if he continues to exalt himself in this way, he may have a heart attack. Calm down”, will release the monarch, who will leave the place with Caxias. Colonel Ambrose’s son (Roberto Bomfim) will growl with hatred at the emperor’s provocation. “You’re going to end up having something wrong,” Nelio will notice, terrified.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

