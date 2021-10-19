Perrengue in Maldives! Cauã Reymond is swept away by the current: ‘Boat almost capsized’ | celebrities



Rio – Cauã Reymond went through a big scare in the Maldives Islands, last Sunday. Through Instagram Stories, the actor said that he was dragged by the current while surfing and that the boat he was on almost capsized.

“We went through a very delicate situation and if it hadn’t been for Anne, our guide, I don’t know what would have happened to us. We entered the sea with a lot of current, a lot of wind, we were trying to surf in front of an island , the whole group of about eight people ended up dispersing because of the current,” began Cauã.

The actor said that the help of the tour guide Anne was invaluable. “She went into the sea, managed to bring the group together and after a conversation we decided it was better to head towards the live coral bench because the current was taking us into the ocean”, he reported, who continued: “The The boat that took us almost capsized, so if it wasn’t for Anne, who after taking everyone to the island still came back to save two surfers, she had a voice of command, she was very brave.”

Cauã is at the site with his wife, Mariana Goldfarb. The two have shared moments of the trip through social networks.